Arts & Entertainment • Community & People • Education Mayer Lutheran announces SnoFest court Published January 24, 2017 at 9:00 am By Sun Patriot Mayer Lutheran High School has announced the 2017 SnoFest Court. Coronation will be Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. SnoFest week, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, will be filled with athletic events, dress up days and capped off with a dance on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pictured are, front row: Cole Davis, Brandon Jilek, Cole Hagen, Brevin Monroe, Austin Crown, McHayl Diedrick and Tyler Wilaby. Back row: Madison Hucky, Sophie Flucas, Lucy Koch, Addie Luehrs, Elliana Martin, Kiah, Bakken, Anna Karels, Alexa Eggers and Mitchell Johnson. (Submitted photo)