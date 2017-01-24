Nancy I. Rockvam (Eischens), age 60, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2017 in Waconia, MN.

Born on May 29, 1956 to Andrew and Florence Eischens in Glencoe, MN. She was well-known in Mound and Waconia and worked as an office manager in a few local businesses, including Bill Clark Oil and Mound American Legion Post 398.

She is survived by her sons, Steven ‘Rocky’ (Kari) Eischens and B (Katie) Rockvam; and grandchildren Kolay Eischens and Max Savage. Her family would also like to acknowledge her friends at Chumly’s and the Mound Legion.

Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Florence Eischens; brother, Tom Eischens; and sister, Sue Getz.

Please join family and friends in a celebration of her life on Monday February 6, 2017 from 3-7 p.m. at the Mound American Legion Post 398. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a donation to a local food shelf.