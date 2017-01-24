Stacken named senior student of the month

Tori Stacken

Tori Stacken was nominated by Central High School staff and voted as Senior Student of the Month for January 2017. Criteria used for the selection was academic progress, responsibility, school spirit, personal growth and character.

Tori was chosen for the following reasons: “Tori is a caring, fun, and exceptional student. Her ability to provide exemplary work throughout her time at Central has been reflected by her grades. She inspires her fellow students with her excellent general conduct, dedication to completing assignments in a timely manner, and desire to learn.”

Her plans after high school include attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a degree in speech pathology/communication disorders.

When asked what her advice is to underclassmen and peers, Tori advises students to try and not procrastinate. She states that she knows that it is hard, and that she too struggles with that problem, but it makes everything a million times more difficult than it needs to be.

Her hobbies and interests include speech, drama, band, choir, chamber choir and National Honor Society.

Tori’s favorite activity at Central is speech, because she is able to go to other schools and meet other amazing people. It helps to keep her public speaking skills sharp and expands her horizons.

Tori is the daughter of Mark and Donna Stacken.