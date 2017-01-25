County seeks private sector rep for Greater MSP council post

The Carver County Board of Commissioners and the Carver County Community Development Agency are seeking a qualified person from the Carver County private business sector to serve on the Greater MSP Partner Advisory Council. Contact county administration at 952-361-1503 if you are interested in this position and an application will be sent to you.

Greater MSP (Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership) is a private, non-profit 501c3 organization. Its mission is to accelerate job growth and capital investment in the 16-county region. In addition to Carver County, the region includes Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka, Washington, Scott, Wright, Sherburne, St. Croix, Chisago, Isanti, Pierce, Le Sueur, Mille Lakes and Sibley counties.

The Partner Advisory Council is a body of more than 40 leaders and practitioners from throughout the Greater MSP region involved in economic development. The council’s members include private, public, nonprofit and academic leaders. Carver County has both a public and a private sector appointment to the Advisory County. CDA director Julie Frick serves as the public appointee.

The council meets quarterly as a full group and regularly in small working groups to discuss, coordinate and execute activities of the regional economic development partnership, including implementation of the regional economic development strategy.

The council maintains the partnership’s operational protocols that govern local project execution, and it informs members of regional marketing activities and provides communication outreach. Its members address challenges and opportunities for regional product improvement, including providing the Greater MSP Board of Directors with recommendation for continuous regional improvement.

More information is available at www.greatermsp.org.