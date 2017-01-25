One Man’s Comeback

Brian Foster was treated at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute for his stroke. (Submitted photo)

Brian Foster makes comeback after his life is altered by stroke

By Melissa Priebe

AND Adam Gruenewald

Brian Foster’s 44th birthday turned out to be momentous in more ways than one, after he

suffered a life-changing stroke.

On what started out as a normal day while he helped his kids get ready for school, his life changed in an instant. On March 10, 2016, Brian suffered a hypertensive stroke, paralyzing him on one side. He lost the ability to communicate clearly, and underwent 79 days of treatment between the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and the Courage Kenny, in Golden Valley.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Brian, as he remembered the initial moments. “I called (Jodi) and said ‘you might want to call for me and I’m going to make a call over.’ I said ‘you’re going to want to come home.’ We both made the calls that needed to be made and that was pretty much it.”

After they both called 911, the Norwood Young America resident was rushed to the hospital. Later at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, it was determined he had experienced a hyperextensive stroke.

“It came out of nowhere,” said Jodi Foster, Brian’s wife, who works in the accounting department at Milltronics in Waconia. “He didn’t even know what happened.”

A native of Watertown, Brian was taking the day off to celebrate his birthday when the stroke hit. With his brother, Mark, Brian co-owns the Foster Bros. Marine in Delano, which deals in pontoon and kingfisher boats. While Mark concentrates on sales, Brian’s focus is largely service and repair. The business has been in operation for over 10 years, with Brian’s brother and his parents devoting time to the business.

He was running errands then he started making four different types of jerky, when his wife got the call for help. Jodi arrived at her home at the same time as the fire truck from emergency response team, only to find out Brian had collapsed and he was slurring words together.

That spring day sent Brian and his family on an unexpected journey, through treatment, rehabilitation and recovery.

“He’s paralyzed on his right side. His speech is affected,” said Jodi. “It’s been really hard to juggle, especially when he was in the hospital.”

The family came to find out that a blood vessel had burst because of high blood pressure. After being entered into the ICU at Abbott Hospital from March 10 to March 15, Brian’s blood pressure stabilized. He was moved to the Neuroscience Institute at Abbott, then transferred to the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Minneapolis, to begin an intensive rehab program on March 18. He took Speech, Physical and Occupational Therapy on a daily basis, and eventually he regained the ability to walk with assistance and to dress himself.

Brian was transferred to Courage Kenny in Golden Valley on April 14. He regained some movement of his right arm and was able to walk with the aid of a crutch. He was finally released from the hospital on May 27, 2016, but that was just the beginning of his journey to recovery.

“It’s a very slow process,” said Jodi. “It has been from the beginning. He is improving, and the doctors are really happy with his progress.”

Jodi said he wasn’t able to communicate for a long time, but he was able to come home, making doctor visits for therapy and visits to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

A devoted father, Brian has three children in the second, fifth and eighth grades in the Central School District. Jodi says the kids have helped to take care of their dad, even as he has embarked on a long road to recovery.

“They’ve been really supportive,” she said. “They help Brian at home, playing some games for speech and helping to carry food when he wants to grill.”

Jodi shared that she and their children Gavin, 7, Brenna, 10, and Sydni, 13, were able to visit Brian multiple times on weekends and their kids are adjusting to his limited abilities.

“I can walk a little bit now, but I expect that to keep getting better in the next year,” said Brian. “I should be able to get some feeling in my arm, but not too much.”

Brian’s rehabilitation continues to be a work in progress. He meets with therapists and a neurologist, to try to regain as much ability as possible. But Jodi said she’s been given no timeline for how long it will take her husband to fully recover from the stroke, if he ever does. Over time, he has shown considerable progress, and he is regaining some of his speech.

“He can talk, but he has a problem recalling the correct word – the word recall,” said Jodi. She gave an example of one time when her husband asked for something across the room. He had never chewed bubble gum in his life to her knowledge, but all of a sudden he asked for Bubblicious Gum. Though the words came out fine, they were not the words he meant. What he really wanted was his Fitbit. “Fitbit comes out as Bubblicious Gum. It’s like playing charades 24-7.”

When it comes to work and family life, the Fosters are taking it one day at a time.

“Brian has therapy twice a week,” said Jodi. “He also works out at Snap Fitness. He works out until about noon and he’ll go into the shop for a few hours, but he’s not really able to do what he did there before.”

The weekend before the benefit, Jodi was helping to ready the business for the Minneapolis Boat Show, where the Foster Bros. Marine has appeared every year for the last 10 years. Jodi took it upon herself to help with the boat show a lot this year, but she said Brian was going to be part of it too. Brian planned to work the Foster Bros. Marine booth with his brother, Mark, throughout the weekend.

“I think he will do more after the boat show,” said Jodi. “He wants to return to work, but I don’t know to what extent.”

“We’re really appreciative of everything the community has done for us,” said Jodi. “We’ve come a long way, but we have a long road ahead of us.“

A benefit will be held to help the family cover Brian’s medical expenses, which include extensive therapy, continued doctor visits and medications. The benefit will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at The Pavilion, at 21 Main Street East in Norwood Young America. A pulled pork meal will be served, with a free will donation suggested for the dinner. There will also be a silent auction and a kids’ activity area throughout the event. Cash donations may be sent to KleinBank, P.O. Box 839, Norwood Young America 55368.

