Royals take on Chargers

The Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano boys swimming and diving team was edged out by Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield Jan. 12, with the Chargers taking the meet 87-78.

“We took second in several close races tonight, Ii was a very competitive meet and I was proud of how our team performed tonight,” coach Drew Sodey said. “Props to Jack Heun for his first place finish in the 100 breaststroke, one of our few first place finishes of the night.”

Heun and John Kenison posted the two top finishes for the Royals as Heun raced to a winning time of 1 minute, 10.38 seconds in the 100 yard breaststroke and Kenison won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:56.20.

Wyatt Tesch had a pair of second place finishes, racing to a time of 52.92 in the 100 freestyle and 23.89 in the 50 freestyle. John and Thomas Kenison also added second-place finishes, with John swimming to a 1:00.86 in the 100 backstroke and Thomas posting a 6:09.14 in the 500 freestyle.

Bryce Borland and Colby Kern added a pair of third-place finishes each. Borland took third in the 200 IM (2:18.53) and the 100 freestyle (56.50), while Kern finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:03.36) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.82). Per Anderson and Adam Bartell also took third, with Anderson racing to a time of 1:08.13 in the 100 butterfly and Bartell posting a time of 1:14.54 in the 100 breaststroke.

The Royals finished second in each of the relays. In the 200 medley, Nick Black, Heun, Anderson and Bartell raced to a time of 1:57.47, less than 1 second behind the team from D-C/L. Tesch, Braland, Kern and John Kenison finished less than 2 seconds behind the Chargers by finishing the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:41.30. And in the 200 freestyle relay, the team of John Kenison, Kern, Borland and Tesch finished 0.14 seconds off of the winning time with a finish of 1:37.51, while the team of Bartell, Anderson, Heun and Joey Coyle placed third (1:45.00).