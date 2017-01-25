Wrestling competes in quad, takes 10th at Thief River

Wallace Michels, shown earlier in the season, was named the outstanding wrestler at the Thief River Falls tournament on Saturday. (File photo)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central wrestling faced some tough competition this past week, going 2-1 in a quadrangular at Lake Crystal on Thursday and then taking 10th among 17 teams at a tournament at Thief River Falls on Saturday.

Lake Crystal

In a quadrangular last Thursday, the Raiders opened with a 59-18 win over hosts Lake Crystal, before falling 45-31 to St. James Area and 53-24 to New Richland-HEG.

Head coach Darrin Fox was pleased with his team’s showing, but also won just two of three winnable matches.

In the win over Lake Crystal for the first time in school history, the Raiders dropped the first two matches by pin, before winning the next several matches.

Joash Lord picked up a win by fall in 3:34 at 120, Jared Kleindl added a pin in 1:58 at 126, Peter Barth pinned his opponent at 132 in 3:28.

Will Hoernemann then took a forfeit at 138, Eddie Mendoza won a 14-0 major decision at 145, Wallace Michels won by fall in 3:14 at 152, Zeke Dodge won a 11-0 major decision in his return to the lineup at 160, before Lake Crystal won by fall at 170.

Ian Dodge then won by fall in 2:21 at 182, Kody Sayarath took a forfeit at 195, Sam Meeker won a 6-3 decision at 220 and Nick Forner took a forfeit at heavyweight to round out the match.

Against St. James, the Raiders lost by fall at 106, before winning four of the next five matches as Wyatt Lemke won a 9-6 decision at 113 and Joash Lord pinned a state entrant in 5:51 at 120.

Lord was down 8-4 heading to the third period before pinning his opponent.

St. James then won by fall at 126, Peter Barth won by fall in 5:41 at 132 and Eddie Mendoza won by fall in 1:24 at 138 for a 21-12 Central advantage.

“I think Eddie is getting more confident and showing some improvement,” said Fox.

St. James then won by fall in :21 at 145 before Wallace Michels won a 13-3 major decision at 152 for a 25-18 edge.

St. James took control of the match though with a 9-3 decision, three wins by fall and a forfeit win before Nick Forner won by forfeit at heavyweight.

“In the St. James dual we needed to have everybody and we didn’t have everybody,” said Fox. “We tried to get as many points as we could to maybe sneak out a victory. Our kids wrestled hard.”

Against New Richland HEG, a team Central has never faced, the Raiders won 53-24 with several forfeits mixed in.

“With the way our kids wrestled overall I think our kids made a good impression on those teams,” said Fox. “We have some guys that are getting better.”

Thief River Falls

Central competed in a Thief River Falls tournament on Saturday, finishing 10th among 17 teams as host Thief River Falls won the tournament with 160 team points.

Wallace Michels highlighted efforts for Central, winning the 138 bracket and also being named the wrestler of the tournament as voted on by the coaches.

“The kid is just good,” said Fox, adding Michels adjusted to wrestling at 138. “He wrestled well and had a lot of energy.”

Michels opened with a win by fall in :34, won a 16-5 major decision and then beat Crookston’s Colton Weiland in the final by a 13-5 major decision.

Also, Joash Lord and Zeke Dodge both took third for the Raiders.

At 113, Lord opened with a win by fall in 1:08, before losing a 8-3 competitive decision to Ben Naddy of Ottertail Central, the eventual champion. In wrestlebacks, Lord won by fall in 1:31 and won the third place match with a 10-2 major decision over Cody Wienen of Thief River Falls.

At 145, Dodge opened with a 6-1 decision, before going down 4-2 and getting pinned in 3:10 by eventual champion Braydon Ortloff of Detroit Lakes.

“Zeke stuck in there,” said Fox, excited for Dodge’s return to the lineup and eager for him getting back to full strength.

In wrestlebacks, Dodge then won by fall in 2:48 and defeated Crookston’s Lukas Meier by a 13-2 major decision in the third place match.

Peter Barth went 2-2 and finished sixth, Wyatt Lemke took seventh at 106 and Jared Kleindl also wrestled for Central before injuring his thumb in his second match.

“We went into the tournament with six kids,” said Fox. “For us to take 10th was a testament to our kids and I think they wrestled hard and they got us points.”

Central also got significant matches in at the middle school and junior varsity level as Fox highlighted winners Riley Lentsch and Sean Franck as well as Sean Weckman at the middle school level and champions Ian Dodge and Joe Hennen as well as third-place finishers Isaac Mueller, Ike Elgren and Sam Meeker at the junior varsity level.

“All around it was really good for our kids,” said Fox.

Notably, senior Nathan Brackee received some acknowledgment from fellow coaches for wrestling an opponent with down syndrome and not dominating the match.

“He was very sportsmanlike about it and really was a good example of what wrestling is,” said Fox. “He let the kid have a little success. I think that was really good for Brackee being a first-year kid. I was very proud of him for that.”

Overall, Fox said the annual Thief River Falls tournament continues to be a busy, yet solid tournament and an enjoyable experience for the team, and the parents.

“For us to go see different competition that is a ways away from here is a good thing,” said Fox. “As we have taken this trip each year, I think our kids have gotten more accustomed to the styles of wrestling but more accustomed to the travel and the pace of the tournament.”

Next Up

With the section team tournament just a few weeks away, the Raiders next travel for a triangular at A Maple River with AA Wabasso on Thursday and an individual tournament at Orono on Saturday, Jan. 28, before traveling to Kimball Area on Feb. 2 and hosting Dassel-Cokato and St. Agnes in a triangular on Feb. 3.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.