Central girls defeat LSH, Lester Prairie

Bren Fox, shown against Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 16, had 18 points and 18 rebounds against Lester Prairie on Saturday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Returning to a regular schedule with familiar opponents, Central girls’ basketball remained undefeated with two home wins this past week.

The Raiders opened with a 68-32 win over Minnesota River Conference opponent LeSueur-Henderson on Tuesday and then defeated Lester Prairie on Saturday at home, 59-44.

LeSueur-Henderson

Central started last week with a convincing 68-32 win at home over LeSueur-Henderson on Tuesday in a game where the Raiders led 41-13 at halftime, according to head coach Gary Lembcke.

“We jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back,” he said.

With Bren Fox out, Kali Grimm led the Raiders in scoring with 24 points, four assists and four steals, while Samantha Miller had 15 points and three blocks and Anna Mackenthun added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Emma Klaustermeier added six points and 10 rebounds, Jayden Fritz added four assists, while Shyann Wickenhauser, Sadie Erickson, Eleigh Fritz, Mary Wenisch and Hannah Zellmann each had two points in the blowout.

Lester Prairie

Central picked up another convincing win over Lester Prairie on Saturday at home in a game where they led 44-28 at halftime en route to a 59-44 win.

“We played a great first half,” said Lembcke. “We really moved the ball on offense leading to great shots inside. Bren had 18 first half points and Abby had 10 first half points.”

Central was outscored 16-15 in the second half.

“The second half we struggled on offense, but Lester Prairie did as well,” said Lembcke.

Fox finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Abby Mackenthun had 13 points, five steals and four assists. Samantha Miller added nine points and four rebounds, Anna Mackenthun scored nine points, Kali Grimm tallied four points and four assists, Mary Wenisch scored three and Jayden Fritz chipped in three points.

Next Up

The Raiders (17-0, 6-0) next host Minnesota River Conference opponent Sibley East on Thursday before traveling to Eden Valley-Watkins on Monday, Jan. 30.

Central then hosts Tri-City United on Jan. 31, travel to Jordan on Feb. 3 and host St. Peter on Feb. 6.

