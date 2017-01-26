Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: St. Anthony Health & Rehabilitation

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3700 Foss Road, Minneapolis, MN 55421

NAMEHOLDER(S): St. Anthony Nursing Home Limited Partnership, 1107 Hazeltine Blvd., Ste. 200, Chaska, MN 55318

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 876118800029

Originally filed on March 2, 2016

Under the name St. Anthony Health & Rehabilitation Center

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: January 17, 2017

SIGNED BY: Randall W. Benson

Published in the

Carver County News

January 26, February 2, 2017

644930