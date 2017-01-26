Crusaders win three straight

The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team got a busy week started off on the right note, downing Canby 92-57 Jan. 16. The Crusaders knew they would have their hands full with the No. 7 ranked Lancers’ potent guards, but the defense was ready and held them in check.

“We knew, to be competitive, we would have to come out and frustrate their guards and we did just that,” coach Kris Gustin said.

The Crusaders played one of their best defensive games of the year, which translated into easy points.

“We forced a lot of turnovers and ran the floor well,” Gustin said.

Canby committed 32 turnovers in the loss, and the Crusaders made them pay for it, shooting better than 50 percent from the field. Mayer Lutheran was 10/15 from deep and 14/18 at the line as well.

The Crusaders also won the battle on the boards by a 30-19 margin.

Five Crusaders reached double figures, including 26 from Maddy Hucky (4/5 from beyond the arc) and 21 from Mya Chmielewski (10/14 shooting).Emilee Gustin picked up 18 while Sophie Flucas and Nicole Klaustermeier each tallied 11.

The assists were flying as Mayer Lutheran totaled 22 in the win, led by eight from Emilee Gustin. Klaustermeier picked up six and Chmielewski added five.

MLHS 20 TCU 67

Traveling to Tri-City United the next night, the Crusaders overcame a slow start to pick up a conference win.

“In the first half, we were really sluggish, we really had not played with a lot of energy,” Kris Gustin said. “But two things happened in the second half – we started to play better defensively and offensively, we started to attack the lane.”

Trailing 37-29 at the break, Mayer Lutheran erupted in the second half. The Crusaders drove the lane and found open three point shooters for a 15-0 run to start the half, and led by as much as 16 after the 24-point swing.

But TCU clawed their way back, pushing the game to the final minute.

“They’re a pretty scrappy bunch,” Kris Gustin said. “They are well coached and don’t give up.”

The Crusaders came down from their stellar shooting performance the day before, but still shot at a nice clip with 43 percent of field goals made. They also dished out 13 assists and forced 23 turnovers in the win.

Emilee Gustin led the Crusaders with 19 points, followed by Chmielewski (17), Hucky (14), Klaustermeier (8), Flucas (4), Brooke Paulsrud (4), Kate Strehlke (2), and Olivia Quiram (2).

Emilee Gustin also had a team-high six assists, while Chmielewski added four. Flucas, Chmielewski and Klaustermeier each had five rebounds.

MLHS 81 LSH 21

The Crusaders closed out the week with another conference win, defeating Le Sueur-Henderson 81-21.

“They’re having a tough year but their girls play hard,” Kris Gustin said.

Mayer Lutheran led most of the game by double-digits, but t did little to stop the effort from the Giants. Gustin said that one play in particular showcased the spirit of LSH, when trailing by 30, a player ran a dove for a ball at midcourt.

“You don’t see someone dive full out in a 30 point game,” Kris Gustin said. “I was very impressed with their effort.”

Hucky and Emilee Gustin each nailed four three-pointers on the way to 20 points each. Chmielewski added 14 and Klaustermeier tallied 10.

Chmielewski led the team with eight rebounds, while Hucky and Quiram each had seven. Emilee Gustin tallied eight assists in the win.