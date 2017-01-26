Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WACONIA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED IMPROVEMENT 2017 INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES 429.031, SUBD. 1:

1. That a hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Waconia on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, Minnesota 55387, to consider the making of public improvements for the 2017 Improvement Project, in the City of Waconia consisting of, but not limited to street and utility construction of: a roundabout at Trunk Highway (TH) 5 and County Road (CR) 110, construction of CR 110 from TH 5 to Community Drive, reconstruction of 94th Street east of CR 110, construction of Community Drive east of CR 110 and construction of a pedestrian underpass under CR 110 and to assess the benefited property for all or a portion of the cost of the improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429.

2. The area benefited and proposed to be assessed for the street reconstruction portion of the improvement project is the property abutting County Road 110 from 94th Street to Community Drive.

3. The total cost of the improvements in the areas to be assessed is $5,761,380. The proposed amount to be assessed is $1,568,071.

4. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing and a reasonable estimate of the total amount to be assessed and a description of the methodology used to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels will also be available at the hearing.

5. Any person who desires to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

6. A copy of the engineers feasibility study for the project is available for review at City Hall during normal business hours.

Susan M H Arntz,

City Administrator

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 26, February 2, 2017

646425