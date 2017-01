Name of person on whose account lien property is held:

Dr. Steven Lingbeck

Description of goods:

All items stored in Unit #07 at Waconia Mini Storage, 10550 W. 10th Street, Waconia, MN 55387

Date of sale: February 11, 2017

Time of sale: 10:00 A.M.

Place of sale:

Waconia Mini Storage,

10550 W. 10th St.,

Waconia, MN 55387.

Cash only.

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 26, February 2, 2017

646134