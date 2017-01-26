Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 10-PR-16-142

Estate of

John T. Johnson,

also known as John Johnson

and John Thomas Johnson,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 10, 2015, (Will), and for the appointment of Darla M. Coonrod, whose address is 10795 Northmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN, 55344 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 18, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Michael Wentzell

Judge of District Court

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Kathryn J. Barnes

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street

Waconia, MN, 55387

Attorney License No: 0387170

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX: (952) 442-6166

Email: [email protected]

