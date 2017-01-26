Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICED CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 10-PR-17-3

Estate of

LYLE A. ZIEPER,

ALSO KNOWN AS LYLE ZIEPER

AND LYLE ALBERT ZIEPER,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 28, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Carver County Government Center, Justice Center Building, 604 East 4th Street, Chaska, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, December 16, 2015, and separate writing under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513, dated December 12, 2014, (Will), and for the appointment of Christa Felt, whose address is 106 Trilane Drive, Norwood Young America, MN, 55397 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: January 10, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Kevin W. Eide,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Kristen Trebel-Halbersma

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Paul A. Melchert

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street, Suite 200

Waconia, MN, 55387

Attorney License No: 71882

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX (952) 442-6166

[email protected]

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

January 26, February 2, 2017

