Notice is hereby given that filing is now open to any qualified policyholder of Young America Mutual Insurance Company for the position of Director for a term of three (3) years. Filing may be done at the Company Office, located at 615 West 13th Street, Glencoe, MN until 12:30 P.M. on February 10,2017, which is 30 days prior to the Companys Annual Meeting.

/s/ Connie Jaskowiak

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

January 26, February 2, 2017

644252