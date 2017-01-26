To our extended family and many friends of Joyce Willems,

we wish to extend our sincere thanks for the many acts of kindness and condolences. Your support over her 25+ year courageous fight with cancer is very much appreciated and will not be forgotten.

We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Ridgeview Medical Cener and the doctors, nurses and oncology department; Ridgeview Hospice; Johnson Funeral Home; the Church of Peace for opening their doors to us and Reverend Cathy Kolwey, of St. John’s UCC Church, Bongards. The beautiful music during the service was provided by organist Penny Rolf, Art Johnson and the Women’s Guild of SJUCC. A special thanks to Abby Strobel, who provided Joyce with personal care during her hospice stay. Also, our thanks goes out to our up north friends and the Cuyuna Fire Department for their generous donations and thoughts.

Thanks to all of you for your thoughts, prayers, cards, foods, flowers, and donations. May Joyce’s courage, kindness and love of life continue to live on through all of us.

Sincerely,

Tom Willems

Julie & Joel Jones & Family

Stacy and Travis Lawrence & Family