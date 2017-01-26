Townships – WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF BOARD OF AUDIT FOR 2016

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Watertown Township, County of Carver, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Board of Audit will be held on Monday February 6, 2017 after the 7 p.m. Monthly Meeting. The purpose of the Board of Audit is to examine and audit the Towns Accounts.

The Board of Audit meeting will commence at the following location:

Watertown Township Hall

3580 C R 10 North

Watertown, MN.

Wayne Hubin

Town Clerk

Published in the

Carver County News

January 26, February 2, 2017

644115