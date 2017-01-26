Wildcats ride potent offense to 81-75 win

< >

The Waconia boys basketball team didn’t play it’s best game defensively when Shakopee came to town Jan. 21, but a strong offensive game propelled the ‘Cats to an 81-75 win.

“Offensively, we played well the hole game, but we just needed to get more stops,” said Charlie Gove.

While the Wildcats had a good game shooting from the perimeter (9/19 or 47 percent), the ‘Cats got ahead early thanks to work down low. After a quick three-pointer from Nick Fulford put Waconia on the board, both Dillon Whittaker and Fulford worked for buckets inside to put the ‘Cats up 11-5 early. Whittaker forced his way onto the scoreboard after a couple of offensive rebounds and Fulford worked a give-and-go with Carter Damlo to get past the defense.

“Dillon’s a beast,” Gove said. “He played really well on the boards and got some good buckets for us.”

The Sabers worked back to take the lead, but the ‘Cats caught fire from deep and pulled away again. After Shakopee went ahead 23-19, Waconia went on a 10-0 run that gave them a lead they would not relinquish. Fulford got inside for a pair of baskets, while PJ Hayes and Derek Feltmann showcased a quick trigger from beyond the arc, hitting three-pointers before the defense got set.

“We have a few players that have a little more of a flow to them,” coach Pat Hayes said of the quick threes, which the ‘Cats had four of in the first half.

But while the Wildcats played well on offense (41 points in the first half), they could not pull away.

“We played really good in the first half,” Whittaker said. “The defense was a little lazy in the first half, and then we picked it up in the second half.”

Waconia came out of the break strong, going on a 15-4 run to start the second half. Fulford, Whittaker and Gove attacked the lane early and often, while Damlo hit a couple of shots from the perimeter. The senior starter to light up in the second half, scoring all of his 10 points after the break.

With Waconia up by double digits, the Sabers turned up the pressure. The ‘Cats handled the press well and converted at the free throw line to keep Shakopee at bay.

The attack from the Sabers never slowed, even in the final seconds. Trailing by 12 with the final seconds ticking away, Shakopee nailed back-to-back threes to put the final margin at six.

“They shot the ball very well,” Whittaker said.

“They spread us out and drove to the hole pretty well too,” added Gove.

Five Wildcats reached double figures in the win, as Whittaker scored 17, Fulford tallied 16, Gove added 14, and PJ Hayes and Damlo each had 10. Feltmann recorded seven points, Ben Hester added six and Ryan Biehn scored one.

Damlo hauled in a team-high nine rebounds while Hester picked up six. Feltmann led the team with four assists.

The win moves Waconia to 7-7 on the year, and the ‘Cats are coming together for what will be a tough stretch of strong opponents.

“This is a real good group of men that work hard and want to get better,” Pat Hayes said.

Waconia 75 Hutchinson 45

The Wildcats started well against the Tigers (34-22 at half), but got better as the game went along (outscored Hutch 41-23 in the second).

“We had a good first half, but I thought we had an even better second half as a team,” Pat Hayes said.

Waconia shot 50 percent from deep, led by PJ Hayes’ ¾ performance, and 57 percent from the field, led by Whittaker’s 7/9 shooting.

Whittaker led Waconia in scoring with 19 points, followed by Fulford (13), PJ Hayes (9), Gove (9), Damlo (9), Biehn (6), Feltmann (3), Henry Jacobs (2) and Christian Honnold (2).

Whittaker’s 13 rebounds gave him a double-double, seven of which came on the offensive end. Gove and PJ Hayes led the team with four assists each.

Waconia 57 Minnehaha Academy 71

The Wildcats hung with Class AA No. 1 Minnehaha Academy in the first half Jan. 16, but the ‘Cats fell behind after the break.

“We had a good first half, we just seemed to wear down in the second half,” Pat Hayes said.

Waconia trailed by two at halftime (29-27), but the Redhawks pulled away in the second half.

Fulford led the ‘Cats with 16 points, followed by Honnold (13), Hester (9), Gove (7), PJ Hayes (5), Damlo (3), Biehn (2) and Feltmann (2).