LTE: Belle Plaine council move sparks outrage

Editor’s Note: This letter concerns the recent agreement between the Belle Plaine City Council and the local VFW to remove a cross from a veterans’ memorial statue in a city park. The move was prompted by a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that alleged the statue violates the separation of church and state.

To the editor,

I am prompted to write so I can express my disappointment in the Belle Plaine city council, or whoever made the decision to remove the cross from the veterans’ memorial in the park. Apparently, none of these people have had any military service. I am certain that the complainers of the cross didn’t. Everyone who has served knows that there are no atheists in a fox hole.

I have the same “solders’ memorial” on my lawn, by the flagpole. And it will remain there as long as I’m here. If the protestors would like to discuss this with me, I’ll be waiting.

P.S. – I will not, nor will anyone, remove the cross.

Greg Schelitzche

Vietnam veteran

Waconia