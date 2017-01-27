Marching for a Movement: Local woman travels to D.C. for historic Women’s March

By Jason Schmucker

[email protected] Hundreds of thousands of people packed the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 20. (Submitted photos)

Millions of women (and men) around the world took the streets in solidarity on Saturday, Jan. 21, to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, protesting the rhetoric and language used by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail. In St. Paul, an estimated 100,000 protesters marched from St. Paul College to the statehouse.

But the main event was in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of protesters packed the National Mall just one day after Trump took the oath of office. Among those women was Norwood Young America resident Theresa Dorsey Meis, who – along with her husband and children – loaded up on Thursday evening and drove straight through to get to the march.

Meis said she went to protest some of Trump’s remarks and to hear what other issues women around the nation found important.

“One of the things that really prompted to go was I was interested in getting together with that many other, primarily, women and other people that had ‘women’s issues’ in mind to hear what everybody else had to say,” Meis said.

Meis said the infamous Billy Bush tape was a tipping point for her. In the 2005 recording, Trump is heard using vulgar language and bragging about groping women with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. The tape was made public during the presidential campaign. Meis said she had heard too many stories from women on the receiving end of such actions to keep quiet.

“I’m one of those people that people talk to when things are bad. I am a very good well of other people’s secrets, so I’ve had a lot of disclosure from women when bad things happen to them. Especially after the (genital)-grabbing comments, there was a lot of people disclosing bad things that had happened to them,” she said. “I wanted to be able to go there and be counted with all their stories as someone who did not find that behavior acceptable – especially in a president of the United States.”

Meis, who is the DFL precinct chair in Norwood, was not a Trump supporter during the campaign.

“As a celebrity, I was never pleased with the way he behaved before he ran for office,” she said.

Meis is in a minority among her neighbors – Trump took 65.2 percent of the vote in Norwood Young America in the 2016 presidential election. Despite being the DFL precinct chair, Meis said she hopes that the nation can move beyond party-line dominated rhetoric, and that was another reason she made the trip to D.C.

“A lot of things matter to me. I’m not real hard-line or going to say one side is good, one side is bad – I hate the side thing, it’s really ruined a lot of good discourse that could be happening,” Meis said. “My goal is to bring back healthy, adult discourse.”

She said that she has plans to reach out to the Republican precinct chair in Norwood Young America to find ways they can work together to engage the community and establish projects where they have common ground.

“(I want to) start talking about what’s important to the people of Norwood to see if there are any community projects we can work on with our two groups together to kind of just mend some fences,” Meis said. “It’s just been so brutal with the polarization. I’m done with it and a lot of other people at the march are very done with the polarization. We just need to actually just get to the work of getting the work done.”

Meis said she hopes that the Women’s March helps bring more women into the political arena and break down the divide between what has been framed as gender-specific issues.

“One of the things that was beautiful was the speakers were very good at expressing that we have stop framing as women’s issues only being reproductive rights and that sort of thing,” she said. “We have to stop letting women’s issues be pigeon-holed where we can only talk about protecting our genitals and our families. All these other things are important, too, and there were people there marching for the environment and talking about the economy. … I think this march was a good wake-up call to all women to get involved more.”

Meis said it was amazing to see so many people come together and demand to be heard.

“There were people from every race, color creed there. It was not just a bunch of white women, like some networks are framing the discussion,” she said. “It was a beautiful crowd of people from every walk of life. I think that it was so important for people who feel like they aren’t there to have the chance to have their voices heard and be validated by that many other people made it a very positive event.”

Even though the Women’s March was a one day event, Meis is confident that it was the beginning of a lasting movement – and she plans to do her part to ensure that the message stays alive.

“I want to be able to reach out to the local small communities and let them know what happened and these are the moves we can make. I have been in touch with the district chair for the DFL in our district and work on putting together some programs for getting people involved, call to action stuff,” she said. “The whole country has people in it that are hurting in it for one reason or another, and we just need to listen to each other.”

Meis said the entire event was empowering for her, and she now has a better understanding of issues affecting women – and others – across religious, cultural and socio-economic lines.

“What I came away from it with was getting to know what’s important to other women across America, and it’s not just reproductive issues – even though those are important to us, of course. It’s economic issues and health care issues that aren’t specific to our genitals,” she said. “There’s a whole lot of stuff that people don’t typically see as women’s issues that really are – employment opportunities, anything that impacts your ability to care for your family or to care for yourself.”