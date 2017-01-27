Mayer Lutheran shoots past Central, 72-69

Kolbey Woolhouse finished with 23 points, including six first half 3-pointers, in Mayer Lutheran’s 72-69 win over Central last Thursday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central boys’ basketball rebounded well from a pair of road Minnesota River Conference losses, going 1-2 last week.

The Raiders opened with a 62-57 loss at Sibley East on Tuesday, were edged 72-69 by sharpshooting rival Mayer Lutheran on Thursday, before defeating Lester Prairie at home on Saturday, 51-47.

Sibley East

Central opened last week with a 62-57 loss to Sibley East as they led 29-26 at halftime before the Wolverines pulled away, according to head coach Tom Doyscher.

“They did have good balance,” said Doyscher of Sibley East as Gavin Bates had four at halftime, but finished with 19 and the rest of the team contributed as well. “We needed a few things to go our way and they didn’t, so we lost a close one.”

Logan Corlett sprained his ankle in the first half which opened up the way for Devon Schultz, who scored 10 points for Sibley East.

“He had eight points in the second half,” said Doyscher. “I thought (Schultz) was a real significant factor on both ends because it was difficult to get layups.”

Reed Wischnack led the Raiders with 15 points while Carter Clemensen had 11, Kellen Erpenbach and Zach Stockman each had 10, Cade Zellmann scored nine and Corlett had two before his injury.

Mayer Lutheran

As he had in the first half in bunches, Kolbey Woolhouse came up with a big 3-pointer late in the game that electrified the crowd and helped Mayer Lutheran preserve a 72-69 win over rival Central on Thursday.

Carter Clemensen had hit a corner 3-pointer to cut the Crusaders’ lead to 62-60 with about 5 minutes remaining in the contest, but Woolhouse hit a 3-pointer and Baden Noennig then scored inside for a 67-60 edge with under 4 minutes left.

As Mayer Lutheran missed some free throws down the stretch, Clemensen again hit a 3-pointer and, after Cole Hagen made 1-of-2 from the line, Central missed what would have been an overtime-forcing 3-pointer.

The furious finish capped an intense game that started with Mayer Lutheran absolutely on fire from distance as they splashed home 11 triples in the first half, including six from Woolhouse, who had 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first frame.

Sparked by their hot shooting from deep, as well as a substantial rebounding advantage, the Crusaders led 45-33 at halftime.

Central head coach Tom Doyscher credited Mayer Lutheran for making multiple contested shots.

“In all my years of coaching, I’ve never seen a team make 11 threes (in one half),” said Doyscher. “A lot of the times our kids were right there and it didn’t matter, so give them credit.”

In addition to Woolhouse’s first half, Hagen hit three 3-pointers and Baden Noennig made two from deep in the first frame.

“Noennig, who I think is a very good player on both sides of the floor, he had a couple,” said Doyscher. “They really have an ability to score. In their place they got it going, but we were still in it.”

Despite trailing 45-33 at halftime, Central managed to battle back in the second half after Hagen hit a triple to push the lead to 55-41 with about 12 minutes left to go.

The Raiders followed with a 12-3 run as Clemensen hit a couple of free throws, Cade Zellmann made a 3-pointer, Clemensen hit a 3-pointer and, after an and-one by Noennig, Stockman scored through contact. Erpenbach then got a hoop inside and Reilly O’Neil faked a pass with his left on a fast break before finishing with his right to cut the lead to 58-53 with about 7:30 remaining.

The Crusaders then turned to their size advantage inside as Garrett Tjernagel scored four points amidst a pull-up jumper by Erpenbach before Clemensen hit a corner 3-pointer setting up Woolhouse’s heroics and the exciting finish.

“I was really happy with the way we battled and fought and scrapped,” said Doyscher. “It was just a fun high school game. Obviously when you’re on the losing side it takes a little fun out of it.”

Central 33 36 69

MLHS 45 27 72

Central – Reed Wischnack 4 1-2 9, Zach Stockman 3 0-1 6, Cade Zellmann 4 2-2 12, Carter Clemensen 5 2-2 17, Kellen Erpenbach 8 4-5 21, Reilly O’Neil 1 0-0 2, Nathan Worm 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 26 9-12 69

Mayer Lutheran – Garrett Tjernagel 5 0-0 10, McHayl Diedrick 1 0-3 2, Kolbey Woolhouse 8 0-1 23, Cole Hagen 5 1-5 16, Baden Noennig 7 3-3 19, Matt Menth 0 2-2 2, Mitchell Johnson 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 26 6-14 72

Three Pointers – Central 8 (Clemensen 5, Zellmann 2, Erpenbach), Mayer Lutheran 14 (Woolhouse 7, Hagen 5, Noennig 2)

Lester Prairie

Central finished the week with a win over former Central coach Nat Boyer and Lester Prairie at home, 51-47

The Raiders led 32-22 at halftime, but slowed down offensively in the second half, according to head coach Tom Doyscher.

“We executed very nicely in the first half,” said Doyscher. “We were getting good shots. The second half we got into these situations where no one can make a shot.”

Carter Clemensen, who finished with 18 points, hit a key 3-pointer late in the game after Lester Prairie had taken a lead by relying on their size in the second half.

“Our kids found a way to win and that was pretty important after three straight losses,” said Doyscher.

In addition to Clemensen, Kellen Erpenbach finished with 12, Cade Zellmann had 11, Zach Stockman had six and Reed Wischnack added four.

Next Up

The Raiders (10-5) will next host Minnesota River Conference opponent Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday, before traveling to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Friday.

“We’re in the time where we have to grind them out one at a time and get ourselves set up for the tournament,” said Doyscher.

The schedule then ramps up as Central then hosts Jordan in a make-up game on Monday, Jan. 30, hosts Sibley East on Feb. 2 and travels to St. Peter on Feb. 4.

