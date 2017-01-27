Prairie River project underway

Benefits to City of Watertown increase, but contaminants found on site

by Melissa Priebe

[email protected]

The plan to build a senior center in Watertown is moving forward again, after the developers of Prairie River Senior Housing got the green light to pursue a connection to city utilities and to hold a public hearing.

During the regular meeting of the Watertown City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the council approved two measures that would move the project forward. The first measure permits the building drain to be connected to the city sewer line, which would allow construction to begin, and the second measure calls for a public hearing on the senior center.

According to city officials, the Prairie River Senior Housing project was put on hold due to a poor economic outlook in 2008 to 2009, delaying the project construction until 2017.

“I did speak with the developer. They’re ready to move forward on this project, ” said Planning Consultant Mark Kaltsas. He said the developer could be ready to submit plans and specifications for a building permit within a few weeks. “They would anticipate breaking ground maybe even as soon as March on this project, barring that we could get through the city’s review of the building permit.”

The Prairie River Senior Housing project is a redevelopment project, aimed at making the southern end of downtown Watertown a destination area and the hub of bustling activity. City officials are hoping that by adding a new housing facility for seniors with access to shopping and other amenities, the project will set the stage for future development in Watertown.

Initially, the redevelopment plan included a number of improvements, which were presented to the Watertown City Council for discussion and review. They include an extension of Lewis Avenue from Kieffer Street to the intersection of Angel Avenue and Fremont Street, sanitary sewer and water utilities to service the subject properties in their redeveloped condition, and a storm water pond and associated storm sewer to accommodate runoff from the new development and improve water quality currently running into the Crow River, which is untreated. The highlight of the plan, also included in this list, would be 58 units of new senior housing, estimated at about 60,000 square feet of housing, and about 3,000 square feet of new commercial and/or retail space.

Early plans for the project also included a trail running through the complex, but the City Council agreed on Jan. 10 to eliminate that portion of the plan, due to the steep grade found in the proposed trail location.

According to government records, the City of Watertown approved a conditional use permit (CUP) and site plan for the senior housing development in 2012. The approval of the project included the City agreeing to utilize tax increment financing (TIF) as a catalyst to get the project started. Tax Increment Financing is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community improvement projects. It will allow the City of Watertown to capture much of the increased local property tax revenues from the new development within a defined geographic area for a period of time, and it can be done without the approval of other taxing entities such as a local school district.

The City of Watertown has already established a TIF district for this purpose, and they stand to benefit from the tax revenue generated by the senior housing. A Development Agreement, Business Subsidy Agreement and Minimum Assessment Agreement with Prairie River Home Health Care have all been negotiated as part of the process for the project.

Over time, the estimated valuation of the senior housing project has increased substantially. City records indicated that the minimum project valuation changed from $4,508,735.00 at the time of the initial agreement, to $7,000,000.00 in the updated proposal. In response, the City of Watertown negotiated a revised agreement with Prairie River over the course of the last year or so. It included more benefits to the developer, but also probable higher gains for the City of Watertown and minimums to guarantee some security to the City.

“We are in a better position,” said City Administrator Shane Fineran, “and we’ll be realizing more benefits under the revised structure than we would be under the previous structure and the previous agreement.”

One issue that did arise in the years between when the project was started and 2017 is the amount of contaminates found in the ground below the structure. The new development would be located on the former site of an automobile repair shop. After testing was conducted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, trace amounts of Perchloroethylene near the location of the floor drain in the former building, which has been razed. As a result, the MPCA requested additional measures related to soil and ground water mitigation.

“The belief is this is a little bit of a mountain out of a molehill type of scenario,” said Mayor Steve Washburn, during the meeting. “Most people believe that there isn’t a lot of pollutants. This is not a polluted site, and we don’t have any concerns with that. The developer would not be proposing this if they did not feel the site was suitable for use.”

Also present at the meeting was City Engineer Andrew Budde, who spoke to the process of working with the MPCA.

“When I did first get the letter from the MPCA, I was kind of shocked to be honest,” said Budde. “I thought this is not good for the city of Watertown. So we took some time to think of a solution.”

He explained that the City considered several options in order to address the risk of contaminates in the ground, with careful consideration of what water lines and what types of water lines should be connected to the redevelopment site.

“You’re not supposed to connect your sump pumps to the sanitary sewer system, because it does overwhelm the wastewater treatment plant,” Budde said. “You can see that in rain events when you see spikes. It is a concern in the City of Watertown, so we wanted to minimize our risk as much as possible.”

He said they addressed the problems in the site plans through a combination of drain tiles and line connections.

“The problem with the connection is that there wasn’t enough information to fully understand how much water could potentially get into the sanitary system,” said Budde. “We added an additional drain tile that’s on the west side of the building to really collect any water that is really coming down bluff – not the bluff, but the hillside – to try and capture that, and route that to the city’s storm sewer system and not have to deal with that in the city’s sanitary sewer system.”

Budde said they would also use impervious surface around the building in the project plans.

“The other item that you really can’t eliminate by doing that is any filtration that happens because of rainwater or irrigation. Ways to minimize that is to put as much impervious surface around the building as possible, which is kind of counterintuitive to a lot of other water resources guidelines,” said Budde. “Minimizing that reduces that risk, because that water is going to be captured in the footing drain, so that we can easily see and monitor how much flow is being captured.”

He said there would also be a maintenance manhole that would allow workers to monitor the water situation.

“I am in support of these solutions if they’re implemented into the developer’s plans,” said Budde, “and I think it protects the city very well given the circumstances.”

The next steps for the project, aside from the line connection, include a public hearing, allowing residents of Watertown and other interested parties to discuss the project. During the meeting, the Watertown City Council approved the motion to hold a public hearing, although they did not immediately announce a date.

Fineran was encouraged to see the project moving forward, as he said if too much more time passed, the city was at risk of the developer opting out. With regard to the TIF financing and the prospect of having new senior housing in Watertown, he said the city would stand to benefit greatly from the plan because the housing project had nearly doubled in valuation.

“It really is a good deal for the city,” said Fineran. “There’s some security in it.”

Washburn also spoke to the significance of the project in 2017, noting that one of the big reasons the project was delayed for so long had to do with the economy.

“It was at the beginning of the financial crisis, the Great Recession as it’s so called,” said Washburn. He said that impacting the financing and the feasibility of adding new housing rentals. “That’s why it has been delayed for all this time.”

Follow The Carver County News on Facebook to stay connected.