Royals race to a pair of wins

The Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano boys swimming and diving team pulled out a clutch win over Minneapolis South Jan. 19, racing past their opponents for a 91-79 win.

“It was a close meet from start to finish with three lead changes and the score tied with just the final three events to swim,” coach Drew Sodey said. “We needed everyone to swim at their best tonight and the team came through.”

While the Royals got some big wins and first place finishes, every spot mattered and WMWD got crucial points to get the victory with swimmers winning by fractions of a second.

Nick Black finished third the 200 IM, edging out his opponent by less than a second. Jack Heun took third place in the 50 freestyle by 0.06 seconds. Carter Nelson took third in the 500 by 0.09 seconds. Cooper Thomson took fourth in the 100 backstroke by less than a second. Heun also took second in the 100 breaststroke by a slim margin.

‘We had some guys give us a few finishes that helped us to clinch the win,” Sodey said. “Without those finishes we would have had a much tougher time winning the meet. It truly was a team effort tonight.”

The Royals started out the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 yard medley relay, as the team of Nick Black, Jack Heun, Per Anderson and Adam Bartell posted a time of 1 minute, 58.99 seconds.

WMWD then went on to dominate the next two events, nearly sweeping the top three spots in both the 200 freestyle and 200 IM. John Kenison led the way in the freestyle with a 1:55.46, with Colby Kern in third at 2:00.37. Bryce Borland led the Royals in the IM with a 2:18.32, Bartell was second (2:23.65) and Black was third (2:37.46).

Minneapolis South took the top spot in the 50 freestyle, but Wyatt Tesch took second (24.08) and Heun placed third (25.80). Kern then earned key points in the 100 butterfly with a third place time of 1:03.41.

Kenison and Borland went two-three in the 100 freestyle, racing to times of 51.81 and 56.07 respectively. Kenison also placed second in the 500 (6:10.17) with Carter Nelson in third (6:23.85).

The Royals then closed out the meet with strong showings in the final four events, including first and third in both of the remaining relays.

In the 200 relay, Kenison, Kern, Borland and Tesch posted a winning time of 1:38.75, while Thomas Kenison, Aaron Perez, Joey Coyle and Black took third (1:54.87). In the 400 relay, Tesch, Kern, Borland and John Kenison won with a 3:31.49 and the team of Bartell, Anderson, Coyle and Heun finished third (3:52.59).

Tesch edged out fellow Royal Black in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.53, while Black finished in 1:07.22. Heun then finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.53).

WMWD 95 Columbia Heights 73

The Royals won comfortably on Jan. 17, even though they moved swimmers around to different events.

“I mixed up the events for a few of the guys putting them in some races that they’re not used to swimming in,” Sodey said. “I was proud of all of them for stepping up to the challenge or competing outside of their comfort zone.”

The Royals won all but two events. WMWD took second and third in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Black, Heun, Anderson and Bartell posted a time of 1:57.81 and the squad of Cooper Thomson, Nelson, Coyle and Luke Hanson raced to a time of 2:10.13.

The Royals then got top times in the 200 freestyle and IM, as Tesch won the freestyle (2:00.61) and Kern placed second (2:01.45), while Bartell won the IM with a 2:21.52.

“Congrats to Adam Bartell for his first place finish in the 200 IM, his time is right around where he was in that event at the section meet last year,” Sodey said. “It’s nice to see those kind of times at this point in the season before we have been through our taper.”

WMWD then got another win as Borland took first in the 50 freestyle with a 24.39.

Then in the 100 butterfly, Kenison took second (1:00.50) and Anderson placed third (1:08.26).

The Royals won the next two events as Tesch placed first in the 100 freestyle (54.49) and Kenison took first in the 500 freestyle (5:27.23). Kern placed second in the 500 with a 5:37.36.

In the 200 relay, Kenison, Kern, Borland and Tesch won with a 1:38.54 and Black, Hanson, Isaac Tesch and Perez placed third with a 1:56.89.

Cooper Thomson won the 100 backstroke (1:11.67) and Thomas Kenison finished third (1:15.83).

Heun took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.66) while Borland was third (1:16.56).

In the 400 relay, the Royals posted the two fastest times. John Kenison, Kern, Borland and Tesch finished with a 3:40.73 while Bartell, Anderson, Coyle and Heun posted a 3:57.20.