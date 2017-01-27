Show choirs turn it up in Nebraska

The performers celebrate their win in Nebraska. (Submitted photo)

The show choir season began Jan. 14 with a fantastic first showing for Waconia show choirs and their bands at their first competition in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Midwest Cup event took place on the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln and had Power Company competing against 11 competitive groups and The Current vying against six in its division.

Both Power Company and The Current took grand championship honors in their divisions as well as capturing many other awards.

In claiming grand champion in its division and being awarded best vocals, Power Company outperformed Totino Grace’s Company of Singers from Fridley, which took first runner-up and was awarded best choreography. Infinity of Millard North High School of Omaha, Nebraska, was named second runner-up and took best male and female soloist awards.

All competing groups of singers and dancers are backed by student bands providing the music for the competitive sets. These bands also compete for awards and Mega Watt — Power Company’s band — was named best band in the competition.

In addition to all the accolades for their performances, Power Company, Mega Watt, The Current and Watt (The Current’s band) members were all presented with the Big Red Sportsmanship Award for displaying respectful behavior and comradery with other groups throughout the event.

Before taking off for Nebraska, the choirs held their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Jan. 6. The event gives students a chance to perform their competition sets for family and friends before the competition season starts.