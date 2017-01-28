A benefit will be held for Brian Foster and his family from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Brian suffered a stroke on March 10, 2016, and was released from the hospital 79 days later. (Submitted photo)

by Adam Gruenewald

Brian Foster’s 44th birthday turned out to be momentous in more ways than one, as he suffered a life-changing stroke.

With Brian back home as of May 27, and still recovering physically and mentally from the stroke, a benefit will be held for the Foster family on Saturday, Jan. 26.

It was on March 10, 2016, when Brian of NYA suffered the stroke that started as a normal day for him as he helped his kids get ready for school and then ran errands, made four different types of jerky and then alerted his wife, Jodi, who works in the accounting department at Milltronics in Waconia.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Brian, remembering the initial moments. “I called (Jodi) and said ‘you might want to call for me and I’m going to make a call over.’ I said ‘you’re going to want to come home.’ We both made the calls that needed to be made and that was pretty much it.”

After they both called 911, Brian was then rushed to the hospital and later at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, it was determined he had experienced a left side hyperextensive stroke.

As a result of the stroke, Brian was paralyzed on his left side and began mental and physical recovery at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Minneapolis on March 18, and later at Courage Kenny in Golden Valley. He then worked under a plan developed from an initial assessment by Dr. Kyle Harvison at Abbott, before returning home for good.

“It was a strategic plan, so they just do what they do,” said Brian of the full recovery process that started with intense swimming and walking. “For me I didn’t really know what was going on at the time.”

Jodi said the initial moments were certainly unexpected.

“Especially at his age, it’s not really something anybody you know has dealt with except with their grandparents,” said Jodi.

The initial diagnosis was uncertain, as it was unknown if Brian would recover fully.

“The doctors at the very beginning said he would be anywhere from not able to communicate or walk to normal,” said Jodi. “Everybody is different and his stroke was severe.”

Jodi recalled her own uncertainty in those initial moments as she needed information on where the checkbook was and paying the water bill, and other things she previously didn’t have to worry about. There was even an ongoing house remodeling project that started six years ago and had a timeline that got shifted.

“At the very beginning, it was overwhelming,” she said. “It’s not something you’d expect. It was so severe since he could just shake his head, it’s really hard.”

Brian has since continued to progress, regaining movement in his right arm and the ability to walk with a crutch, returning home after 79 days in the hospital on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2016.

“I can walk a little bit now, but I expect that to keep getting better in the next year,” said Brian. “I should be able to get some feeling in my arm, but not too much.”

Jodi shared that she and their children Gavin, 7, Brenna, 10, and Sydni, 13, were able to visit Brian multiple times on weekends and their kids have even joined in the recovery process and are adjusting to his abilities.

“I kind of explained to them at first that even though he wasn’t going to be the same, he was still the same dad inside,” said Jodi.

Brian has since returned home to the delight of his family as well as their cats Dante and Nim and certainly golden retriever Tiger Lily, evidenced by a initial return video shared by the family.

While currently on a month-long break from physical therapy sessions in Waconia and following a therapy program workbook, Brian has since had ongoing rehabilitation guidance, including individual daily 4-hour workouts at SnapFitness in NYA. Prior to that he had variety of sessions at Ridgeview Rehabilitation in Waconia with speech therapist Angie Maier, physical therapist Lindsey Miller and occupational therapist Carmel Rehnelt. Brian also met with Dr. Sarah Elert of Abbott on Monday for a progress update.

“All of the doctors and therapists are very positive about Brian’s progress so far,” said Jodi. “They all say that his strength and age will be a benefit in his recovery.”

Certainly still an ongoing process, Jodi and her kids have noticed positive changes in Brian’s progression as he is learning vocabulary with his kids and his passing of a driver’s exam with a adapted vehicle with the gas pedal on the left.

Still there is substantial recovery left but the whole family is helping. Jodi assists Brian by speaking for him at different moments.

His young kids have helped Brian with his speech activities and physically as well, whether it’s putting up the right-side foot rests on chairs or Sydni starting the car in the morning.

“I think it bothers them sometimes, but they seem to do really well,” said Jodi. “They all really pitch in well.”

Along the way, the family has received tremendous support from both their families in the area, including Jodi’s grandmother Vicki Mackenthun in Hamburg who watched the kids while Brian was in the hospital, as well as fellow Central parents and members the community.

Jodi especially highlighted the efforts of All Saints Church members and Pastor Eric Aune, who visited Brian in the hospital, also organized others to help finish the installation of a staircase and railings prior to Brian’s return from the hospital.

“We really appreciate all of the many words of encouragement that Brian receives from our community members when we are out and about,”said Jodi.

Born in California, Brian grew up in Watertown since the age of 5 with younger brother Jeff and elder brother Mark and parents Stuart and Carolyn.

A lifelong boater and fisherman, Brian and his elder brother Mark certainly made use of the unused rental boats and pontoons from their co-owned business Foster Brother’s Marine in Delano that started 10 years ago.

“I’ve been on a boat, but I don’t know how much boating I’ll do,” said Brian, who has helped his kids fish off a dock since the accident.

Brian has also regained his ability and hardcore passion for grilling, with Jodi saying she has “graduated to sous chef,” doing some of the initial preparation.

Jodi and Brian are certainly gracious of his ongoing recovery to full independence, especially given the initial unpredictable diagnosis.

“It’s not nearly as much as I hoped for, but it’s better than nothing,” said Brian.

Jodi agreed.

“We’re getting by,” said Jodi. “It’s hard because you just don’t know. There is so much uncertainty of what it’s going to be like in the future… Still, something constantly is off.”

A benefit, organized by family and friends, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion in NYA for Brian Foster and his family. The benefit includes a pulled pork meal provided by Minneapolis-based Finer Meat Co. and the Knopik family, as well as a music, silent auction and kids activity area. Free will donations will be accepted.

Cash donations can be dropped off at KleinBank in NYA. Call Angie Smith at 612-708-3340 and Linda Sons at 612-210-8986 for silent auction items, donations and questions.

