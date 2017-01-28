All-Conference Lakettes

The Waconia Lakettes competed at the Wright County Dance Team Conference championship last weekend at Holy Family, taking sixth in kick and fifth in jazz for an overall finish of fifth in the conference.

“Our scores went down this week and we feel that this is due to our girls not being totally confident in the changes in the dances and new formations,” coach Jenny Peitz said. “We will be drilling each section of the dances this week to make sure everyone is up to speed. As coaches we thought there were great parts of the dances this weekend. We see the girls struggle in practice all week and are so excited to celebrate when they actually nail a particular skill. Two of our dancers Gracie Adams and Anna Peterson have taken on roles as swing positions and have learned many different girls spots in the varsity kick dance. They both have continued to be very successful in performing in different spots each week. Their roles have saved our team from having to dance with holes all season. The coaches are very impressed with their hard work and dedication to our team. Our dancers this year have really taken on some much harder skills and have raised the bar this year for Waconia Lakettes.”

Four Lakettes earned All-Conference honors – Sydney Port, Maddie Voigt, Megan Schuler and Ally Grant.

“These girls have been great leaders as well as amazing dancers all year,” said Peitz.

The Lakettes travel to New Prague next, performing in the Jan. 28 invitational.

“Looking forward to Saturday we will be in New Prague and it will be our JV teams last competition,” said Peitz. “Our JV teams have been very strong this year and we are very excited about the feeder program we have coming in for the upcoming years. We have never had this many younger dancers who can nail triple turns and pull out amazing leaps and jumps. Fingers crossed the future is looking good for our Waconia Lakette teams.”