‘Cats take on Tigers

The Hutchinson Tigers were too much for the Wildcats from start to finish, as they cruised to a 68-42 win on Friday night.

While many of the statistics were even in the first half (Waconia had 14 turnovers to Hutch’s 13, Waconia had 26 shot attempts to Hutch’s 23, both teams had 16 rebounds, etc…) the Tigers held a 37-17 lead at the intermission. The lead was the result of better shooting. The Tigers made 13 of their 23 shots (56.5 percent) while the ‘Cats converted only seven of their 26 shots (27 percent). Hutch also netted seven points at the free throw line in the opening 18 minutes while the ‘Cats only attempted a total of four free throws.

Hutchinson, renowned for their full court pressure, did not force the ‘Cats into many turnovers with their press.

“Hutch is famous for their full court pressure and I thought we handled it quite well,” coach Carl Pierson said. “They only turned two steals into layups off of their press.”

It was only when the ‘Cats beat the pressure and got the ball past half court that they made some ill advised passes. While the turnover number was close to even at halftime, the ‘Cats continued to give the ball away in the second half, finishing with a total of 29 turnovers while Hutch finished the game with only 17, meaning they had only four turnovers in the second half.

“Turnover discrepancy continues to be an issue for us,” Pierson said. “We’re now past the mid-way point of the season. That means no one on our team is really a ‘rookie’ anymore. It’s time to see some improvement in our decision making.”

No player on the Wildcats reached double figures in scoring, though 10 different players scored. Courtney Freeberg and Tatum Johnson were the leading rebounders with five each.

The loss moves Waconia to 5-10 on the season.

“Only two of the 15 teams we’ve faced this season have a losing record, so we’ve certainly taken on a tough schedule,” Pierson said. “That is going to pay off at some point. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”