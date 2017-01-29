Cologne council mulls maintenance needs

Cologne City Administrator Jesse Dickson swears in council member Sarah Bruss, who secured her seat in the 2016 election. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

While the Cologne Community Center was a brand new building 10 years ago, it may be showing some signs of age.

That was the message by Cologne City Administrator Jesse Dickson who made sure council members were aware of necessary maintenance and upgrade during a fairly brief meeting on Monday, Jan. 17.

Council members made no formal decisions but did take a brief look at the fitness center which is one of the areas of concern. In addition to the fitness center, Dickson said he would be bringing different options for various upgrades to the Cologne Community Center, ranging from technology to door locks.

“We’re going to have to start following up on pieces of equipment,” said Dickson, adding there have been some issues with the door locks.

Dickson was going to have several representatives from companies stop by in the next several weeks to explore different options in terms of technology, beginning with the security cameras and technology that is no longer supported.

“Ten years is forever in terms of computer software,” he said. “These are things we need to have on the radar.”

In addition, Dickson shared that the fitness center in particular is showing signs of age, ranging from the worn equipment and especially the carpeted floor which is especially showing its age near the fitness center door entrance.

Dickson recommended that the city invest in rubber tiles or matting more typical of workout facilities, which could cost between $2,000 and $6,000 for the 41-feet by 23-feet fitness center space.

In addition, three treadmills costing $15,000 were installed in May 2015, so other equipment may need to be upgraded or replaced as well.

“We get comments from everyday users,” said Dickson, recognizing the fitness center itself isn’t staffed. “It makes it easy to get complacent in terms of repair.”

Dickson added that a regular maintenance schedule should be developed for the fitness center, which does bring in between an estimated $9,000 and $12,000 to the city.

Especially after the brief tour, council members, including Carol Szaroletta, seemed to agree that the carpet should be replaced and that overall Community Center maintenance should be a priority.

“I think we’ve gotten our money’s worth for the 10 years,” said Szaroletta.

While regular fitness center members were likely aware, Cologne City Administrator Jesse Dickson made sure council members were aware of necessary maintenance and upgrade during a fairly brief meeting on Monday, Jan. 17.

In other news council members reviewed a lighting proposal from Xcel Energy that will upgrade city streetlights to brighter and longer-lasting LED lights, reviewed the Carver County Sheriff’s Office report for June to December and acknowledged the recent snowplowing efforts of the members of the Public Works department.

They also OK’d a third pay request to Mark J. Traut Wells Inc. of $25,778.25 for well number 4 and a fourth pay request to Di Mar Construction of $45,638.74 for the water treatment facility.

Also, new council member Sarah Bruss, who secured her seat in the 2016 election, was sworn in to the council.

The Cologne City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.