Mackenthun’s recognized by SuperValu after hitting milestone

Mackenthun’s Fine Foods in Waconia has been recognized by Eden Prairie-based SuperValu for hitting the milestone of a century in business. The company presented the Mackenthun family with a portrait to commemorate the achievement.

“SuperValu was proud to present the Mackenthun family with a painting to commemorate 100 years in the grocery industry,” SuperValu said in a press release. “Mackenthun’s is the oldest, longest-running grocery organization in the state of Minnesota, going back to the early 1900’s when August Mackenthun opened a small meat market in Plato.” Pictured left are Bill Chew, President of SuperValu’s West Region along with the owners of Mackenthun’s, Jaime Mackenthun, Kim Mackenthun and Jessa Theis. (Submitted photo)

In 1917, Arthur Mackenthun, August’s son, left Plato headed to Waconia to open what has now become a community pillar. The store initially specialized in meat.

The family tradition continued with Marvin Mackenthun, Arthur’s son. Marvin worked in his father’s store until he went off to serve his country in WWII and ultimately returned to open a full-line grocery store.

Marvin’s son, Kim, started working in his dad’s store as soon as he was old enough to sort pop bottles and bag potatoes. The history continues as Kim’s son, Jaime, and daughter, Jessa, were also exposed to all facets of the business. Jaime and Jessa are now part owners in the business and now have children of their own who are also starting to get involved in the business at a very young age.

The original store was across the street from St. Joseph’s Church in Waconia. The store was added onto five times until Mackenthun’s grocery store moved to a new location a few blocks west. Mackenthun’s continued to expand as Waconia grew.

After adding on a few times, the Mackenthuns decided it was time to move to again. In 2003, they moved from their downtown location to their current site. They built a new 50,000 sq. ft. grounds-up facility, almost doubling the size of their existing store.

After five years in their new store, Kim and his family decided to add an additional 12,500 sq. ft. to accommodate the growing service needs of their loyal customers.

As part owners, Jaime and Jessa are also in key management roles working side-by-side with Kim to provide their customers with everything they could possibly want. The Mackenthun name has recently expanded to other communities with the purchase of two additional stores in the Lonsdale and Montgomery markets, where they will continue on with their mission statement “to provide customers with an exceptional food experience, while continuing to be involved in our communities and dedicated to the fair and honest treatment of our employees and suppliers … to respect and support each other and work together to meet the needs of our customers and their families with a personal touch.”