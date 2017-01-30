Central School Board explores 1:1 initiative

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

District 108 Central School Board members tackled a variety of issues during one of their longest meetings of the year in Cologne on Monday, Jan. 23.

Those issues ranged from a 1:1 technology initiative to positives with regards to enrollment to updates on recent events.

In an update to the board that prompted substantial discussion, Central Superintendent Brian Corlett and High School Principal Tom Erickson shared ongoing pilot programs for a 1:1 technology initiative.

Coming in conjunction with a $25,000 wireless installation and following the nationwide trend to increase access to technology, a committee has been developed to start a 1:1 initiative at the high school.

According to Corlett, the initiative is expected to cost between a total of $60,000 to 75,000. Those funds will come from the recent sale and expected demolition of the house near Dairy Queen that could bring in $90,000.

“I recently signed off on an offer for the Dairy Queen house a week ago,” said Corlett. “As such we are moving forward with our 1:1 initiative at the high school.”

Technology Director Steve Anderson would leading the implementation, but the 1:1 committee has various options in terms of technology purchased through Best Buy. Thus far, committee members are testing out several Netbooks and Chromebooks.

“All the committee members are trying out various kinds of devices as we speak,” said Corlett, highlighting.

Erickson anticipated that a pilot program will begin with the junior class as early as this year.

“Anytime you have these types of implementations there are always things you don’t think about as far as bugs to work out,” said Erickson. “We would begin with one grade and then go from there.”

In principal reports, Elementary Principal Michael Daugs highlighted that the fourth annual Read-a-thon fundraiser, themed “Blizzard of Books,” will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 26. The annual fundraiser that works to get kids excited about reading raises about $15,000 for the school and also remains connected to the Raiders Booster Club in terms of gift certificate rewards and other items. Kindergarten registration will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.

High School Principal Tom Erickson, also sharing updates from the Middle School, shared that the year has gone by quickly as second semester has started.

Also, the registration process has begun for eighth-graders and high school students and an orientation was held on Jan. 9.

“It was one of the best turnouts we’ve ever had,” said Erickson. “We had an excited group of young people looking to move into high school this year.”

Erickson also visited both St. John’s Lutheran and Emanuel Lutheran School and was anticipating he would visit Cologne Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as well.

“The numbers look really good from what I can gather,” said Erickson, sharing anecdotal evidence of a show of hands among interested students.

School Board members also recognized Elroy Latzig and Scott Knight for their 20 years of service on the board, OK’d the 2017-18 school calendar, appointed officers and committee assignments for 2017, recognized Craig Pexa and others for a successful rib dinner on Jan. 21, recognized Tori Stacken for being named January senior student of the month, approved a variety of coaching contracts including Ron Erpenbach as head golf coach and approved donations of $78 from David and Cherie Smith to cross country, $2,500 from VFW # 1783 to robotics and $350 from Central Boosters to robotics.

They also held some informal round table discussions on the potential Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the potential impact on public schools, a future policy on therapy and service animals, initiatives to increase Raider Pride and concerns with staffing as it relates to the Family and Consumer Science program, which is no longer offered, and other low numbers with regards to applications as well.

The District 108 Central School Board will next meet at 6 p.m. at Central on Monday, Feb. 27.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.