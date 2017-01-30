Gymnasts compete at New Prague

The Waconia gymnastics team took on Delano and New Prague in a triangular meet Jan. 19, downing the Tigers of Delano 135.65 – 133.075, but falling 139.025 – 135.65 to the Trojans of New Prague.

Katie Fahrenkamp and Sydney Shea shined for the ‘Cats on Thursday, taking first and third in the all-around against New Prague and first and second against Delano with scores of 36.150 and 33.875.

The Wildcats excelled on vault, taking the top four spots against Delano (and five of the top six) and five of the top eight against New Prague. Fahrenkamp led the way with a 9.375, followed by Shea (9.350), Amanda Fawcett (9.025), Abby Larsen (8.600) and Caroline Kimmel (8.500).

Fahrenkamp led the ‘Cats in the parallel bars with a 9.200, followed by Payton Baumann (7.700), Fawcett (7.550), Shea (7.425) and Caley Meyer (6.850).

Waconia put up strong numbers on the beam with Fahrenkamp posting an 8.225, followed by Shea (8.175), Therese Wright (7.750), Baumann (7.550) and Rachel Runyon (7.500).

The Wildcats continued to show that they are a force in the floor exercise, sweeping the top three spots against Delano. Fahrenkamp led all competitors with a 9.350 and Shea and Grace Edsill tied with 8.925. Kimmel scored an 8.525 and Larsen tallied an 8.350.