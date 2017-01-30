Kathryn Sarah Boileau, of Carver, MN, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.

A Celebration of Kathryn’s Life was held Sunday, January 29, 2017, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. Memorials are preferred to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America.

Kathryn was born December 16, 1982 in Waconia, MN, to Dennis Boileau and Jodi Arndt one of two children. Kathryn has been a resident of Carver since 2004 and was employed at Cy’s Bar in Chaska for three years.

Kathryn had many interests, including spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing softball, camping, fishing, singing and playing the piano.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmo Arndt, Leo and Beverly Boileau.

Survivors include her parents, Dr. Dennis Boileau and Dr. Jodi Arndt of Chaska; son, Carson Klotter of Buffalo; her fiancé, Bruce Schmieg of Carver; brother, Andrew Boileau and partner Jessica Van Oploo of Chaska; grandmother, Dianna Weber (Roy West) of Pharr, TX; her dog, Stunner; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137.