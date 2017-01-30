Leila L. Brelje, age 98, of New Germany, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia.

Funeral Service Thursday January 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany with Rev. Adam Gless officiating. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church, interment St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery.

Leila was born on June 3, 1918 in Camden Twp., New Germany, the daughter of Otto and Laura (Burkowske) Kohls. She was baptized on June 16, 1918 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany by Rev. Theodore Rolf and confirmed on March 20, 1932 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany by Rev. Theodore Rolf. On November 9, 1937 Leila was united in marriage to Audrey Brelje at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany by Rev. Theodore Rolf.

Leila worked at Molded Products and the J.R. Clark Company for several years. She belonged to the St. Mark Ladies Aid and also sang in the church choir for over 50 years. Leila liked sewing, quilting, gardening and yard work. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Leila was preceded in death by her husband Audrey; parents Otto and Laura Kohls; son-in-law Harlan Wolter; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herman and Erna Brelje; sister and brother-in-law Elvira and Waldon Wolff; brothers and sisters-in-law Marvin and Cora Kohls, Walden and Viola Kohls, Donna Kohls; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Arnold and Mildred Thalman, Ralph and Clarice Stender, Rueben and Marcille Brelje, Erwin Buckentine.

Leila is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law Myra and Larry Lawrenz of Winterhaven, FL; son Dennis “Fritz” Brelje of New Germany; grandchildren Tamara Weik, Kimberly (Ty) Geerdes, Keith Brelje, Daniel Brelje, Rachele Knudten; great-grandchildren Amber (Kenneth) Van Den Top, Grant Geerdes, Laura Weik, Ellen Weik, Katelyn Knudten, Nicholas Knudten; great great-grandchildren Addisyn and Victoria Van Den Top; brother Delmont Kohls of Eden Prairie; sister-in-law Margaret Buckentine of Hamburg; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers are Mark Kohls, Bruce Kohls, Stan Schultz, Gary Yaeck, Scott Wolter, Keith Brelje, Delton Brelje.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.