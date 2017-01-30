Thomas “Tom” J. Beck

Thomas J. “Tom” Beck, age 76, of Waconia, died Sunday, January 22, 2017.

A memorial service and celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia with pastors Dale Peterson and Christine Ruth officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to the time of service.

Memorials to Ridgeview Medical Center Hospice or Faith Lutheran Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Tom was born on September 27, 1940 in International Falls, Minnesota, the son of Albert and Mary Leintz Beck. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas School (grades 1-8) and graduated from International Falls High School in 1958. He initially attended the University of North Dakota and graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in 1969. He spent two years (1963-1965) as a medic/pharmacist in the US Army, stationed in Hohenfels, Germany.

While working at St. Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis, Tom met Diane Cay Peterson of Isanti .They were married at Aldersgate Methodist Church in St. Louis Park on June 7, 1968. Tom and Diane raised two children, Michael and Kristina, in Waconia.

They moved to Waconia in 1969 where Tom initially worked at a local pharmacy and then opened Beck Pharmacy in 1972. He was the owner/principal pharmacist at Beck Pharmacy until he sold the business to a local grocery store in 2004. He continued working part time for a few years to ease the transition to the new owner. His customers and staff were his second family. He mentored three high school students that went on to become pharmacists.

Throughout his life, Tom had a love of the outdoors that began as he grew up in “the Falls.” Hunting, fishing, and nature in general were very important to him. He hiked, back-packed, canoed, kayaked, and cross-county/downhill skied with family and buddies as much as he could. He is a self-taught sailor and graduated from sailing Lake Waconia, Rainy Lake and the Caribbean to doing extended cruising on Lake Superior with Diane on their sailboat, Cinnamon. Tom and Diane have enjoyed travelling and spending winters in Fountain Hills, AZ since retiring.

Tom served the Waconia Community on the Ridgeview Medical Center Board of Directors, Carver County Historical Society Board of Directors, Waconia Lions Club, Waconia American Legion, Lake Waconia Yacht Club and the committee that moved the Waconia Volunteer Fire Department to its current location; founded the Waconia High School Choir Boosters and supported Boy Scout Troop 327.

His twinkling eyes, great smile, and “dry” sense of humor will be missed.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Leintz Beck; sister, Frances Beck McDonald; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arlo and Lucille Peterson; and brother-in law, Elroy Peterson.

Tom is survived by his faithful and caring wife of 47 years, Diane; son, Michael (Melissa) Beck of Minnetonka; daughter, Kristina (Mark) Schwendinger of Chanhassen, grandchildren, David Beck, Greta Beck, Anna Schwendinger, and John Schwendinger; sister, Joanne (Allen) Hesse of Rochester; brother, Ronald (Susan) Beck of Virginia, MN; uncle, Henry (Leota) Leintz of Fargo, ND; sister-in-law, Cora Clark Peterson of Isanti; nieces and nephews, Lee (Ginger) McDonald, John McDonald, Linda (Andy) Ollenburg, Tom Hesse, Mark Hesse, Lisa Beck, Lura (Joe) Mason, Phillip (Peggy) Peterson, Cheryl Carpenter, Bonnie (Bill) Hawn, Vikki (Brian) Green, Wendi (Larry) Palmer, Debbie (John) Engblom, Dean (Jessie) Peterson; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Serving as Tom’s Urn Bearers are his grandchildren.

