Community & People • Education • Public Safety Preschool students thank police officers Published January 31, 2017 at 9:00 am By Sun Patriot Ms.Crystal and Ms.Angela’s Extended Day Preschool class at Central Elementary School. During their “Thank A Police Officer” Project. The children have been learning the importance of Police Officers in their community and around the world. As a “Thank You” the class sent cards and treats to the NYA Carver County Sheriffs Office. Pictured are, front row: Hannah Hartman, Sonja Stender, Riley Hoen, Averie Mackenthun, Randi Nelson and Ashyr Brustuen. Second row: Lillie Beneke, Brynnly Dettmann, Madalyn Winter, Owen Lahr, Owen Sons, Olivia Feltmann, Claire Kube and Olivia Grams. Back row: Ben Willems, Jayden Glander, Brennan Ruberg, Jonah Kolstad, Ariya Luebke, Mylah Alsleben, Kelsey Cebulla, Calvin Stern and Skylar Hagerstrom. Not pictured: Colton Heckert and Alana Wright. (Submitted photo)