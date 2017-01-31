Wildcats wrestle their way to first

For the third year in a row, the Waconia wrestling team traveled to the East Ridge Ruckus and took the top spot. The Wildcats posted a team score of 235.5, soaring past second-place finisher St. Michael-Albertville’s 156.5. Waconia placed 13 of their 14 wrestlers, with an injury being the only exception.

Tyler Wagener, Justin Schultz, Cade Mueller and Jake Hawkins cruised through the tournament, winning their weight classes with ease.

“Those four pretty much dominated,” coach Kelly Wagener said.

Tyler Wagener and Hawkins pinned their way through the competition, spending little time on the mat. Hawkins won all three matches by fall in the first period, and Wagener pinned all his opponents before the third period.

Schultz won by technical fall, a 7-1 decision and a 9-1 decision. Mueller won 10-4, 7-1 and 7-4.

Tim Stapleton and Garrett Vos both reached the finals for Waconia before taking second place. Stapleton won by fall twice and a 4-3 decision, but lost 7-6 in the final. Vos won by fall and technical fall on the way to a battle with No. 1 ranked Patrick McKee in the finals. The two No. 1 wrestlers battled in what Kelly Wagener called the match of the tournament, with McKee pulling out the win by decision.

Dylan Gluck took third place by going 2-1, winning by fall and an 8-7 decision. The lone loss came in a 3-2 decision.

Mitch Garnatz and Will Burroughs both placed fourth for Waconia, with Garnatz winning by forfeit and fall, before losing a 4-3 decision, while Burroughs won a 6-5 decision and lost a 2-0 decision.

Bobby Fleming won a 12-4 match a 6-4 decision on the way to fifth place.

“Bobby Fleming continues to give us a good showing,” Kelly Wagener said.

Riese White won fall twice, a technical fall and a 6-1 decision to take fifth place, finishing just ahead of fellow Wildcat Tyson Peitz, who took sixth with two wins by fall.

Jacob Black took sixth place with three wins by fall, and Jim Burroughs won by fall twice and a 10-7 decision on the way to sixth as well.

Cole Bremer won his first match handily with a 14-7 decision, but had to withdraw due to injury.

The JV team also performed well at the meet, with seven of the 15 wrestlers earning first place.