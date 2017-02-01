Central boys fall in overtime to Jordan, 73-65

Nathan Worm puts back a shot with 5.9 seconds left in regulation to send Monday’s game against Jordan into overtime. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

adam.gruenewald@ecm-inc.com

Central boys’ basketball split a pair of home Minnesota River Conference games this week as they went 2-1 overall.

The Raiders opened with a 69-31 home win over LeSeuer-Henderson on Tuesday and defeated Howard Lake on Friday on the road, 70-51, before falling at home to Jordan on Monday in overtime, 73-65.

LeSueur-Henderson

It was just a matter of time before the floodgates opened and Central put away LeSueur-Henderson at home last Tuesday.

And once they did, it was over for the Giants as Central turned a 9-all tie into a rout in a matchup of Minnesota River Conference foes.

A score inside by Jared Miller tied the game at 9-9 with about 12:30 to go in the first half, but Central seized complete control of the game with a 30-8 run to close the first half.

Kellen Erpenbach, who finished with a game-high 18 points, hit a midrange jumper, Carter Clemensen knocked down a 3-pointer, Zach Stockman hit a jumper and Clemensen then hit a corner triple for a 19-9 edge with about 10:20 left in the first half.

The teams traded scores until Clemensen, who hit four 3-pointers for the game, knocked down another triple from the corner for a 26-13 Raiders lead with about 7 to go.

After Mitchell Borchardt scored a putback, Cade Zellmann got a bucket, Erpenbach converted an and-one, Stockman scored inside and Zellmann then converted a layup for a 35-15 lead with about 2 minutes left.

The Raiders went on to lead 39-17 at halftime and continued to increase the lead throughout the second half with Matthew Brinkmann, Jaret Glander and Mykel Conrad getting significant minutes.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said it was nice for his team to make use of their bench.

“It was good to get kids in and get them in early enough where it was significant time for them,” said Doyscher.

Doyscher added that even in the second half, even with reserves, his team still worked on getting better as they were able to move the ball against the Giants zone.

“At that point it wasn’t about beating your opponent,” said Doyscher. “It was about getting focused. We have to concern ourselves with getting better.”

Junior Nathan Worm, who scored all six of his points in the second half, certainly stepped into the frontcourt role throughout the game with Reed Wischnack in foul trouble, Logan Corlett still out with an ankle injury and Matthew Johnson out for the season.

“It’s been a little different,” said Worm. “I came into this year thinking I was going to probably come off the bench, maybe a lot, maybe a little. With those guys out, we got to get these other guys on the bench to step up and replace them.”

Worm said facing a Giant in 6-5 big man Mitchell Borchardt was a challenge as Borchardt powered his way to eight points.

“It was a lot different,” said Worm. “He was able to bully people in the paint and score a few points on us. If we get another guy like that, we have to plan accordingly.”

Doyscher credited Worm for his effort on the boards.

“I thought he rebounded a little bit better again,” said Doyscher, also looking ahead to next season for Worm’s development. “He’s long-armed and he has good touch and does some good things. It was nice to get him some significant minutes because it will make us better by the end of the year.”

Worm said the easy win for the Raiders after several close contests was a positive.

“It feels good,” said Worm. “We’re focusing on more conference wins and this is a good one to get to boost our confidence for the games coming up.”

LSH 17 14 – 31

Central 39 30 – 69

LSH – Philip Champagne 0 1-2 1, Burke Nesbit 2 0-0 5, Cole Pengilly 4 2-7 11, Jared Miller 2 0-2 4, Mitchell Borchardt 3 2-4 8, Connor Arnold 1 0-0 2, Tyler Pengilly 0 0-0 0, Caleb Radloff 0 0-0 0, Logan Kahlow 0 0-0 0, Hunter Sippo 0 0-2 0, TOTALS – 12 5-17 31

Central – Carter Clemensen 4 0-0 12, Kellen Erpenbach 7 3-3 18, Cade Zellmann 5 0-0 11, Zach Stockman 4 2-4 10, Reed Wischnack 1 0-0 2, Reilly O’Neil 3 2-2 8, Nathan Worm 3 0-0 6, Matthew Brinkmann 0 0-0 0, Jaret Glander 1 0-0 2, Mykel Conrad 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 28 7-9 69

Three Pointers – Central 6 (Clemensen 4, Erpenbach, Zellmann), LeSueur-Henderson 2 (Nesbit, C. Pengilly)

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

The Raiders picked up another win on the road at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Friday, 70-51.

Central led 33-23 at halftime in one of their more complete games of the year, according to head coach Tom Doyscher.

“We played really well as a group,” said Doyscher. “I think we’re on an uptick and I feel good about what we can get done.”

Carter Clemensen paced the Raiders with 21 points, while Kellen Erpenbach had 18, Cade Zellmann had nine, Zach Stockman and Reilly O’Neil each had seven, Reed Wischnack had four and Matt Brinkmann and Nathan Worm each had two.

Jordan

Central boys basketball put more than a scare into one of the top MRC and section teams in Jordan, but it was the Hubmen who emerged victorious in NYA on Monday, getting a 73-65 overtime win.

Jordan outscored Central 11-3 in the extra session as they managed to escape NYA with a win and hand Central their first home loss.

The entire game was back and forth, especially in the later stages of regulation when Jordan had gone up 50-47 on five straight points from Austin Bendzick with 7 minutes left.

Finding rare daylight, Carter Clemensen knocked down a triple from the corner, but Bendzick hit a 3-pointer to push Jordan ahead with 6 minutes left.

The teams continued to trade blows with Cade Zellmann driving to the hoop for a basket that cut the deficit to 58-56 with 52.6 seconds left.

Jordan managed to beat Central’s press with long passes as Eric Tiedman scored off the press and after a Kellen Erpenbach driving score, Tiedman scored again off a long pass for a bucket and Jimmy Vollbrecht then scored inside for a 62-58 advantage with about 25 seconds left.

Wasting no time, Erpenbach drove and was fouled, making 2-of-2, before Vollbrecht missed 2-of-2 setting up a missed 3-pointer by Carter Clemensen that was put back with 5.9 seconds remaining by Nathan Worm, who finished with 12 points. A last-second shot by Jordan missed, but both Vollbrecht and Tiedman, who scored 29 and 20 points, were dominant inside in overtime.

Head coach Tom Doyscher was proud of his team for competing against a tough team.

“We proved we can play with anybody,” said Doyscher. “I’m very pleased with how hard we played and the effort we played. Obviously we can’t be perfect, but they are good. (Vollbrecht) is a good player and he’s going to get some easy ones.”

Still, Doyscher acknowledged Central fell short.

“We had every chance to beat them,” said Doyscher. “We missed enough triples where we could have been a little bit up instead of a little bit down.”

Both teams set the stage for what was to come in the first half as they went point for point in a first half that was tied 29-29.

Vollbrecht scored the first six points of the second half as Jordan was looking to put the game away, but Central managed to find an answer for every Hubmen score as they battled back and forth.

With Central exclusively in a zone, a 3-pointer by Ryan Samuelson put the Hubmen up 40-36 with about 12:20 left, but Cade Zellmann, who had 14 points, later drove aggressively inside for a hoop and, after a Vollbrecht bucket, Reilly O’Neil hit a pullup jumper, Kellen Erpenbach hit a shot and Nathan Worm scored inside to put the Raiders ahead 45-43 with about 9 to go.

Vollbrecht responded with a bucket, O’Neil found Worm for a score before Bendzick hit a 3-pointer and scored inside to set up the dramatic finish.

“We get to play them (Feb. 10) and then if we have it our way we’ll get to play them in the subsection final again,” said Doyscher. “I’m proud of the kids. Hopefully we’ll learn a little bit and keep on keeping on.”

Jordan 29 33 11 – 73

Central 29 33 3 – 65

Jordan – Zach Kes 2 0-3 4, Cody Anton 0 2-2 2, Jason Way 1 0-0 3, Eric Tiedman 8 4-5 20, Jimmy Vollbrecht 12 5-10 29, Ryan Samuelson 2 0-0 5, Austin Bendzick 3 0-0 8, Jack Friedges 0 0-0 0, Quentin McDonald 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 29 11-20 73

Central – Carter Clemensen 2 3-3 8, Kellen Erpenbach 5 8-11 19, Cade Zellmann 6 2-2 14, Zach Stockman 0 0-0 0, Reed Wischnack 4 2-2 10, Reilly O’Neil 1 0-0 2, Nathan Worm 6 0-0 12, TOTALS 24 15-18 65

3-pointers – Jordan 3 (Bendzick 2, Samuelson), Central 2 (Clemensen, Erpenbach)

Next Up

The Raiders (12-6, 2-4) will next host Minnesota River Conference opponent Sibley East on Thursday, before traveling to St. Peter on Friday.

“Next week is huge,” said Doyscher. “That will determine how subsection seeds out.”

They then host Tri-City United on Feb. 7, travel to Jordan on Feb. 10 and host Belle Plaine on Feb. 16.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.