Central girls close in on MRC title

by Adam Gruenewald

Central girls’ basketball added to their impressive winning streak this past week, defeating Sibley East at home on Thursday, 74-37, and getting a win over Eden Valley Watkins on the road on Monday, 59-48.

Sibley East

Central picked up another Minnesota River Conference win on Thursday, defeating Sibley East at home, 74-37.

The Raiders went up 40-10 at halftime, according to head coach Gary Lembcke.

“We really played well,” said Lembcke. “We moved the ball on offense and took away what they were trying to do on offense. on offense if they double teamed the post we found the open player outside who got a great shot. If they tried to take the outside away we found out post players inside. “

Kali Grimm paced the Raiders with 24 points on three 3-pointers, while Abby Mackenthun had 12 and Bren Fox and Samantha Miller were also in double figures with 11 each. Also, Anna Mackenthun had six and Sadie Erickson, Hannah Zellmann, Jayden Fritz, Amanda Geis and Emma Klaustermeier each added two.

Eden Valley-Watkins

Despite giving up a sizable halftime lead, Central picked up a big road win over Eden Valley Watkins on Monday, 59-48.

Lembcke said the Raiders got off to a great start as they led 30-12 at halftime against the ninth-ranked Eden Valley team that also was on a nine game winning streak.

“We had great patience on offense against their pressure defense as well as really moving well on defense, not allowing them to get good shots,” said Lembcke.

Eden Valley Watkins made a run though as they cut the lead down to eight.

“During that stretch we had a couple turnovers which led to layups, made some mistakes on defense which allowed them some drives to the basket which we took away in the first half,” said Lembcke. “They also hit two 3-pointers from well behind the line. It was a nice win for us against a very good, well coached teams.”

Kali Grimm led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points, while Bren Fox had 12 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and five assists.

Also, Mary Wenisch had eight points and three steals, Samantha Miller and Anna Mackenthun each had six points, while Abby Mackenthun filled the stat sheet with five points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals and Jayden Fritz chipped in three points.

Next Up

The Raiders (19-0, 7-0) next hosted Tri-City United on Tuesday before traveling to Jordan on Friday, Feb. 3 and hosting St. Peter on Monday, Feb. 6. The Raiders are closing in on a Minnesota River Conference title as Mayer Lutheran lost to Jordan last week.

They then host Belle Plaine on Feb. 9 and rival Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 14.

