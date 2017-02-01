Wildfire compete in close games

The Holy Family/Waconia girls hockey team lost a pair of close games last week, falling in overtime 5-4 at Mound Westonka and 5-3 at New Prague.

“Our last two games were very similar,” coach Ryan Rice said. “We played well in both games and in each game when we had a let down, they scored. We need to be more consistent and play three periods of hockey. It seems as of late when we get momentum off of a goal we don’t carry the momentum and have let other teams back in the game. I feel like we outplayed the opposing teams in both games and we just need to finish our opportunities when they come to help us establish more control in the games.”

At Mound Westonka, the two teams went back and forth in the first period, with both sides scoring a pair of goals. Sadie Long and Caitlin Rock scored for Waconia, with assists from Madison Denzer, Grace Blood and Molly Garin.

Garin then scored in the second period (assists from Lauren Hickey and Ashlyn Rakos) and Lauren Hickey added a fourth goal in the third period (assists from Rock).

Mound Westonka found a late equalizer to put the game into overtime, and eventually found another late goal to win the game.

Against New Prague, the Wildfire were playing from behind, but managed to rally and tie the game in the third period. Garin and Rock scored in the second period to keep the Trojan lead at one (two assists from Hickey and one from Rock). Garin then tied the game (assist from Rakos) early in the third period, but New Prague scored late twice to take the game.

In the two losses, the Wildfire outshot their opponents (46-28 and 36-22) but they could not pull out the win.