City – CITY OF WATERTOWN

CONDENSED MINUTES OF THE WATERTOWN CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a special meeting of the Watertown City Council was called to order at 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 by Mayor Steve Washburn in the Council Chambers of Watertown City Hall.

Upon Roll Call the following Council Members were present: Washburn, Deborah Everson, Lindsay Guetzkow, Adam Pawelk and Michael Walters. City Staff present: City Administrator Shane Fineran, City Engineer Andrew Budde and City Planning Consultant Mark Kaltsas. Other visitors and guests were present.

Oath of office was conducted for Mayor Washburn and Council Members Everson and Pawelk.

2. Motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

3. Motion to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

6A1. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-06, allowing the connection of building foundation drain to the city sanitary sewer system. Motion carried 5-0.

6A2. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-07, calling for a public hearing to consider the proposed modification of development Dist. No. 2 and the proposed modification of TIF Dist. No. 5 within the development district and the proposed adoption of the modified development program and the modified tax increment financing plan relating to TIF Dist. No. 5. Motion carried 5-0.

6A3. Motion to negotiate a revised tax increment financing agreement as stated in the memo provided at the council meeting. Motion carried 5-0.

6A4. Motion to approve city staff recommendation for the removal of the trail connection between Angel Avenue SW and Lewis Avenue SW. Motion carried 5-0.

6B. Motion to approve the law enforcement contract for the City of Watertown with the Carver County Sheriffs Office for 2017 in the amount of $218,719. Motion carried 5-0.

6C. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-04, approving application to the Small Cities Development Program. Motion carried 5-0.

6D1. Motion to approve the new trail segments as presented by the city engineer for the 30th Street Wetland/Trail Project. Motion carried 5-0.

6D2. Motion to authorize city staff to negotiate terms with Laketown Homes LLC to coordinate construction of the trail adjacent to Tuscany Village 2nd Addition. Motion carried 5-0.

6D3. Motion to direct staff to prepare an application for the DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. Motion carried 5-0.

6D4. Motion to request support from State Representative and State Senator for the citys application for the DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. Motion carried 5-0.

6E. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-05, approving a contract with OPG3 for laserfiche software up tot a maximum of $15,000. Motion carried 5-0.

8. Motion to approve the claims roster as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:38 p.m.

Steve Washburn, Mayor

ATTEST:

James A. Bart, Clerk-Treasurer

Note: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed in the office of the Clerk- Treasurer during regular business hours.

Published in the

Carver County News

February 2, 2017

647271