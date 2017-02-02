FEMA issues new floodplain map in Watertown

A map of the Crow River in Watertown shows areas most impacted by changes in the floodplain in red. (Courtesy of Watertown City Council)

Properties along the Crow River move into, out of flood hazard designation

By Melissa Priebe

watertown.editor@ecm-inc.com

Landowners along the Crow River in Watertown will see a change in the floodplain, after the Federal Emergency Management Agency sets new flood hazard determinations in Carver County.

In an effort to update flood mapping across the region, FEMA has begun collecting data to issue a new Flood Insurance Rate Map. The issue was discussed at the Watertown City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as city council members determined how to move forward in the process.

“This has been a multi-year process, not only for FEMA, but also for the city,” said City Administrator Shane Fineran. The effort to update floodplain maps began before his tenure. “The FEMA floodplain mapping really got underway in 2011, when they were updating all of their mapping within the community. At that point, the city did a lot of outreach and provided a lot of information to the public and impacted parties.”

FEMA is now preparing to adopt the findings of their mapping efforts, which include a move to digital map technology and GIS-based information.

Roberta Tesch said the original mapping was conducted in the 1970s, to identify properties that were prone to flooding and structures within the floodplain so that residents and business owners could protect themselves with flood insurance.

“The last maps for Watertown were issued in 1992,” she said. “So this update has been kind of a long time coming. With this update, they’re going to do what’s called a D-FIRM format, which is a digital format, where everything is GIS-based.”

She said FEMA is working county to country, and the agency is collecting information on Carver County all at once, through compiled documents handled by the cities.

“Through this update, there have been changes to the floodplain that added some properties to the floodplain and other changes that removed properties that were in the floodplain but now they no longer are,” she said. “Generally speaking, they’re mapping the same rivers, but there’s just been some shifting and updating with better data.”

The changes to flood hazard areas identified on the new maps are two-fold.

“So there’s a floodplain designation, and that’s what FEMA identifies as the area within the 100-year floodplain, and those are the properties that have to purchase flood insurance,” she said. “ Within that, they have something they designate as a floodway. That’s an area that FEMA intends, from a planning perspective, to be maintained as open space or other non-developed uses.”

She said the floodway can consist of park space or parking lots, but it has to be uninhabited and it has to meet more stringent requirements to comply with federal guidelines.

Because the City of Watertown has been working with FEMA for quite some time to updated the flood hazard designations, the updated flood map is moving toward the implementation phase. FEMA has already identified changes in the floodplain and the floodway in Watertown, indicating that the floodplain shifted slightly to the east of the initial floodplain surrounding the Crow River. Maps have been sent to Carver County and the City of Watertown, outlining those changes, and many properties will be affected.

As a result of the new mapping, more than 180 properties will be moved in or out of the floodplain designation, with some of those properties being affected by the stricter designation considered the floodway. Landowners whose property moves into the floodplain or the floodway will be required to buy flood insurance, while landowners whose property moves out of the floodplain will be able to cancel flood insurance.

According to the city, 66 properties were added to the floodplain and 21 properties were added to the floodway, with portions or whole parcels being affected by FEMA guidelines. There could be some overlap in the numbers, as some properties may fall into both the floodplain and the narrower floodway. In addition, 54 properties saw expanded areas in the floodway.

Roberta said property owners are typically notified by their mortgage companies that they will be required to obtain flood insurance.

“It looks like a lot of our downtown business district is impacted,” said City Council Member Lindsay Guetzkow.

On the other hand, 111 properties were removed from the designation of falling in the floodplain. Those property owners will be free to cancel their flood insurance, however, the City of Watertown determined that it would be an administrative burden to notify these landowners of the change.

”Each of the property owners needs to be aware of their own situation,” said Mayor Steve Washburn, who himself owns property in the floodplain. “I think this is the responsibility of the property owner to be acted upon.”

Citizens will have a window in which they can appeal the decision, and that window opened in December.

“The stage we’re at right now is the 90-day appeal process that FEMA has that is standard with any change to the mapping,” said Roberta. “They have a 90-day appeal process, where the community or other members – citizens – of the community can submit technical information that will help FEMA to make a different determination about what the floodplain looks like.”

FEMA has asked the City of Watertown to compile the information, so any appeal materials must be submitted to the city, and those appeals must be factual in nature. Evidence such as topographic information, construction drawings or land surveys can be submitted in an attempt to appeal the mapping decisions by FEMA.

“They have to be able to show why this information is incorrect,” said Roberta. “They have until mid to late March to submit any appeal data that we want to send to FEMA. Then there will be one final review or revision to the county map before they implement that.”