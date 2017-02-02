Financial Statements – CITY OF ST. BONIFACIUS

2017 BUDGET SUMMARY

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of St. Bonifacius to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This budget is not complete; the complete budget may be examined at the St. Bonifacius City Office located at 8535 Kennedy Memorial Drive. The City Council approved this budget on 12/21/16.

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 2, 2017

