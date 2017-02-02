Martha Laulainen, 102

Martha Laulainen, age 102, formerly of Minneapolis and currently of Waconia, Minnesota. Martha was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

She was born on June 19, 1914 in Eureka, South Dakota to parents, Karl and Katherina (Haberle) Stein, the youngest of seven siblings. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Eureka. She graduated from Eureka High School and attended nursing school in Rochester, Minnesota. While in training at Maternity Hospital in Minneapolis, Martha met Albert Henry Laulainen. They were married on July 4, 1934 in Eureka, South Dakota. Martha worked for many years as an obstetrics and pediatrics nurse at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. She and “Allo” became the parents of six children: Patricia Laulainen, triplets Joanne (Steve Nelson), Janice Laulainen and Jeannette (Roger Laven), David Laulainen (Sue) and John Laulainen (Marilyn). Her husband Albert went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2001. Martha spent most of her remaining years under the care of her granddaughter, Gretchen and daughter, Jeannette.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Laulainen; brothers, Herbert, Edwin (Emma), Henry (Helen); sisters, Freida (John Strobel), Emma (Elmer Odland), Anna (Sam Finkbeiner); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Maria (Leppoija) Laulainen; sisters-in-law and bother-in-laws, Rauha and Henry Hagemiester, Helen and Gene Anderson, Tynne Roehleder; son-in-law, Roger Laven and grandson-in-law, Michael Brandt.

Martha is survived by her six children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service for Martha will be held at Tower Point Community Center in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday January 31, 2017. Another memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Minneapolis later this spring.