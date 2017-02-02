Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 10-PR-17-9
Estate of
Darril Severin Peterson a/k/a
Darril S. Peterson, a/k/a
Darril Peterson
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago and that the Decedent died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the probate of Decedents last Will, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
IT IS ORDERED that any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on March 4th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 604 East Fourth Street, Chaska, MN 55318.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 5243-204.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: January 25, 2017
BY THE COURT
By: /s/ Janet L. Barke Cain
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Ward R. Anderson
Grannis & Hauge, RA.
1260 Yankee Doodle Road, #200
Eagan, MN 55121
Attorney License No: 120509
Telephone: (651) 456-9000
FAX: (651) 454-4232
Email:
wardanderson@grannishauge.com
Published in the
Carver County News
February 2, 9, 2017
648443