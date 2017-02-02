Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-9

Estate of

Darril Severin Peterson a/k/a

Darril S. Peterson, a/k/a

Darril Peterson

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago and that the Decedent died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the probate of Decedents last Will, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

IT IS ORDERED that any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on March 4th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 604 East Fourth Street, Chaska, MN 55318.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 5243-204.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: January 25, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Janet L. Barke Cain

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Ward R. Anderson

Grannis & Hauge, RA.

1260 Yankee Doodle Road, #200

Eagan, MN 55121

Attorney License No: 120509

Telephone: (651) 456-9000

FAX: (651) 454-4232

Email:

wardanderson@grannishauge.com

Published in the

Carver County News

February 2, 9, 2017

648443