School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111

BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

DECEMBER 19, 2016

WATERTOWN, MINNESOTA 55388

I. The regular meeting of the Watertown-Mayer School Board in the Watertown City Hall on Monday, December 19, 2016 was called to order at 5:33 PM by Chair Janikula. Board members present: Janikula, Unowsky, Burns, Thompson, Sweeney, and Vogt. Absent: Jackson.

Administration team members present: Superintendent Wilke, HS Principal Hennen, MS Principal Guertin, ES Principal Pauly; PS Dean of Students Arndt, SPED Director Piersak, AD Dasovich and CE Director Bender.

II. Visitor requests and consideration of agenda. MMS (Motion made and Seconded by) Thompson and Burns to approve the agenda as presented. Passes 6-0.

III. General Business Items

MMS Thompson and Burns to approve the following consent agenda items: Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of November 28, 2016; Personnel consent agenda; and Business consent agenda; and Enrollment. Passes 6-0.

November Disbursements = $851,513.90

Wire #s – 38266, 38268-38270, 38284, 38294-38301, 38305, 38308, 38424, 38426, 38445- 38451, 38457-38464

Check #s – 50874 – 51000

Misc Payroll – $1,619.94

VI. Recognitions/Presentations/Showcase: None

V. Action Items

A. MMS Sweeney and Vogt to set the Reorganizational Meeting/First Board Meeting in January to Monday, January 23, 2017 at 5:30PM Passes 6-0

B. Superintendent Wilke presented the 100 Series and Policy 714 for Board second review. MMS Thompson and Unowsky to approve the second reading of the 100 Series and Policy 714 as presented.

Passes 6-0.

VI. Review/Information Items

A. Director of Technology Dan Sieling presented the Board with updates on work underway with technology integration and infrastructure across the District.

Board member Jackson arrived during the technology presentation.

B. Activities Director Tom Dasovich presented the Board with information in consideration for the dissolving of the current Boys Soccer Coop with Mayer Lutheran High School. A group discussion followed the presentation.

VII. Administrative Reports

Administrative reports were submitted by Hennen, Guertin, Pauly, Arndt, Piersak, Bender, and Dasovich.

VIII. Discussion of issues or open comments by School Board Directors.

Chair Janikula thanked Steve Burns for his 8 years of service and dedication to Watertown-Mayer.

Next Scheduled Meeting

Regular Board Meeting Monday, January 23, 2017 5:30 PM

Watertown City Hall

IX. MMS Burns and Thompson to adjourn the meeting at 7:07 PM and was duly passed.

Jennifer Janikula, Chair

Cassie Vogt, Clerk

Published in the

Carver County News

February 2, 2017

646655

http://sunpatriot.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/02/646655-1.pdf