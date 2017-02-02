Stolen vehicles found in Waconia Township, Chanhassen man arrested

By Staff Reports

A Chanhassen man has been arrested after Carver County Sheriff’s Deputies found stolen vehicles at a property he leases in Waconia Township, according to the sheriff’s office. Roger David Nitz

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 27, an employee of Minnesota Inboard, which has locations in New Germany and Excelsior, reported that two Malibu Wakesetter boats had been stolen from the business and were currently at a property on County Road 10 in Waconia Township. The combined value of the boats is estimated at $134,000.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that the property was currently being leased to Roger David Nitz, 52, of Chanhassen. Nitz ran SOS Service on Site, a small business repair and vehicle/boat storage business, at the location.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies served a search warrant and recovered an additional four stolen vehicles: a 2003 Ford F350, a 2004 Chevy Silverado, an Audi A6 and a Bobcat S185 with a plow attachment. Those vehicles were valued at approximately $54,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Nitz without incident at a Chanhassen address. He was taken to the Carver County Jail and officially charged with six felony counts of receiving stolen property. Nitz posted a $5,000 bail on Jan. 31.

Nitz’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 28.

The sheriff’s investigation is ongoing.