Colonel M.W. “Mel” Franck, USAF Ret.

B. November 30, 1916, D. January 30, 2017

Melvin William Franck, 100, died peacefully on January 30, 2017 in his residence at Royal Oaks Lifecare in Sun City, Arizona.Mel was born on November 30, 1916 in Washington Lake Township, Minnesota, son of the late Andrew and Lena Franck. Mel was a 1934 graduate of Central High in Norwood, Minnesota. He attended the University of Minnesota before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1941, just a few months before Pearl Harbor. Mel was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1943 and went on to serve a distinguished career in the United States Air Force, serving on active duty during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Among his many commendations, Mel was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He retired at the rank of Colonel in 1969. During his military career, Colonel Franck also earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Maryland.Mel married his loving wife, Linda Jane Drisdale, while stationed at Gulfport Field on October 8, 1943. They had one daughter, Linda Jane “Penny.” Upon retirement, Mel and his wife, Jane, settled in Sun City, Arizona where both remained very active and together they traveled to all corners of the world.Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Lena; brother, Henry; and his loving wife Jane.He is survived by his daughter, Penny Reinhardt (Dennis); two grandsons, Darren Reinhardt and Scott Reinhardt (Carter); and four great-grandchildren, Amanda Reinhardt, Mackenzie Reinhardt, Andrew Reinhardt and Jackson Reinhardt.The family would request that you consider a donation to USO or the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana in honor of Colonel Franck’s life and the lives of all of his fellow service members who are truly our country’s Greatest Generation. Services will be private.