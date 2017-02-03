Longtime school resource officer retires

By Jason Schmucker

jason.schmucker@ecm-inc.com Carver County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Ben Karnes, pictured in the red shirt and flanked by Sheriff Jim Olson and Waconia High School Principal Mark Fredrickson, has retired after 16 years in the district. (Submitted photo)

After 16 years of patrolling the hallways and classrooms of Waconia’s schools, Carver County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Ben Karnes has retired.

Karnes’ last day in local schools was on Oct. 17, and he formally retired from the sheriff’s office on Christmas Day.

In his 16 years as a school resource officer, Karnes touched the lives of many students and families.

“I have a big box of these letters and thank-you’s from kids and families with similar stories,” Karnes said. “Those are my favorites, because those will always remember.”

Karnes’ role with the district took him into him into classrooms at every school in the district, and put him in contact with kids from a variety of backgrounds.

“I was officer in all of their schools – the elementaries, the middle school, the high school and the L.C.,” Karnes said. “I taught kids safety from kindergarten all the way up and did a number of presentations in the high school, as well. I was probably in a classroom and in front of kids teaching 80 times a year.”

Standing in front of a classroom teaching kindergartners about safety was a far cry from Karnes’ original role with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, where he was posted at the county jail.

“In 1994, I started working with the Carver County Sheriff’s Department. They hired me to work in the jail as a detention deputy,” Karnes said. “Carver County just built a brand new direct-supervision model of jail. They were changing from the old linear, western-type jail look to a direct supervision, where the officer is right there in the same unit as the inmates.”

During his time at the jail, Karnes came face to face with inmates accused of the most heinous crimes.

“Most of our clientele were not Carver County – they were mostly from Hennepin and U.S. Marshal Service and INS. They didn’t send their best behaved people out here,” Karnes said. “At one point, I think we had 31 inmates in the male pod that were in there for the charge of murder.”

After his stint at the county lock-up, he served as a bailiff and patrol officer. It was during these years that Karnes decided that one of the best ways to impact the crime rate was to start interacting with people during their formative years.

“I always wanted to work in the schools as an officer because that’s where you can hit things head on early and teach kids and help mentor them into not making bad choices later,” he said.

When the school resource officer position opened up, Karnes jumped at the opportunity. Ironically, the officer that he was replacing was his wife, Julie – fact Karnes was proud to share.

“We, combined, have worked 20 years protecting kids and working the Waconia area as their officer,” Karnes said.

The role of a community resource officer is vastly different from monitoring accused murderers in the county jail, and it took time for Karnes to shed that mindset that had served him so well in the jail and on the roads of Carver County.

“That first year was adapting to the role. I had a hard time seeing all the good – I was always looking for kids that were a little edgy, maybe disobedient a little more, I was always focusing on that,” he said.

After that first year, Karnes didn’t know if he was cut out for a job in the schools. But then, he had a stroke of inspiration.

“I remember after that first year, I was thinking, ‘Boy, do I really want to work the school or should I just go back out to the road?’” he said. “Then I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to try something different. I’m going to get out into the hallways, I’m going to celebrate the good times, get to know all the good kids, the bad kids, every kid.’ My gosh, that second year was such an icebreaker and I had so much fun – it was such a perfect fit. I realized how many great, great kids we have in this community.”

Karnes served in the school district during a period that the community experienced a boom in population, and he constantly adjusted his style to adapt to the changing demographics and times.

“When I first started, our numbers were a lot less, but our kids were a lot wilder – it was like the untamed West here, a little bit,” Karnes said. “As time went, and this area started change economically, it started to change with more people moving in. … Back in the day, my parents expected good behavior. But today, you have to promote good behavior with a pat on the back and let them know that you see them doing great things.”

Karnes said that outside of substance abuse and mental health issues, crime in schools is at an all-time low.

“It’s changed a lot, but changed for the better,” he said.

When asked if he thought that he had a tangible impact on the lives of the kids he interacted with daily, he shared the story of a troubled youth that he has stayed in contact with.

“I had one boy – I worked with him for years – he kept on getting in trouble. I pulled everything out of my hat that I could think of to try and help this boy change his ways. By the time he was a senior, he was doing really well and then went off to college and I didn’t speak to or see him for a few years,” Karnes said. “All of a sudden, I got a great letter from him about how he had changed his life completely and how he looks back on those days, how I was hard but fair with him and he appreciated that. In fact, there were some times that he would call me on Father’s Day, because his father was in prison, and he would wish me happy Father’s Day.”

Karnes did have a piece of advice to share with his successor.

“My advice is always look for the positive and be active – be in the hallways and celebrate the good times as well as dealing with some of those difficult situations. Let kids figure out some of the ways they need to change on their own, but help them with that decision,” Karnes said. “Kids are like modern art – when you first look at it, it looks like a mess and you can’t really figure it out, but after you stare at it more and relax, you start to see some greatness and something special comes out.”