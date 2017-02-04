Groups partner to establish wildlife oasis

The efforts of local groups to establish a wildlife oasis in western Carver County has finally come to fruition.

A broad partnership including Pheasants Forever, Hamburg Hunting and Fishing Club, Conservation Partners of America, Minnesota Waterfowl Association, Minnesota DNR, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have worked together over the past three years to acquire 278 acres of wildlife habitat in western Carver County.

This incredible wildlife complex is located on the shores of Tiger Lake, which is a DNR-designated “Wildlife Lake.” The complex consists of three tracts, with two of the tracts being managed as by the Minnesota DNR as state Wildlife Management Areas and the other tract being managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a federal Waterfowl Production Area.

All tracts were acquired by Pheasants Forever through grants received from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. The LSOHC was established by the Minnesota Legislature with the responsibility of providing annual funding recommendations to the legislature from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Outdoor Heritage Fund was one of four funds created by the voter approved Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008.

To date, 18 wetlands totaling 35 acres and 105 acres of grassland habitat have been restored on the Tiger Lake North and Tiger Lake South WMAs. Work on Tiger Lake WPA will commence this year, with approximately 20 wetlands being restored and the remaining uplands being seeded to a diverse mix of prairie grasses and forbs.

All restoration work within the Tiger Lake Complex has been coordinated by FWS Biologist Mike Malling and Minnesota Waterfowl Biologist Matt Stasica. The past and future restoration work will provide valuable breeding habitat for waterfowl, pheasants, and grassland songbirds such as bobolinks and sedge wrens.

The Carver County Chapter of Pheasants Forever has invested considerable funds, raised at past banquets, in the establishment of the Tiger Lake Complex — including donating $25,000 this past year. This donation helped secure the purchase of the newest tract, Tiger Lake WPA. The Hamburg Hunting and Fishing Club and Conservation Partners of America also stepped up by contributing $15,000 and $10,000, respectively, making this purchase a reality.

For more information on the project, please contact FWS Biologist Mike Malling by phone at 952-361-4519 or by email at mike_malling@fws.gov.