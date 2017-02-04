Hamburg appoints Feltmann to council

Scott Feltmann

by Adam Gruenewald

Hamburg City Council members got sworn in and got right to work during their regular meeting on Jan. 10.

Mayor Chris Lund as well as new council members Jason Buckentin, Tim Tracy and appointee Scott Feltmann were all sworn in to office.

Feltmann will fill the remainder of the term vacated by Mayor Chris Lund.

In the 2016 election, Chris Lund, who was unopposed, secured the 2-year mayor seat vacated by Richard Malz with 239 votes, or 87.55 percent. Jason Buckentin, with 180 votes, and Tim Tracy, with 120 votes, emerged from eight candidates to secure 4-year term seats on the Hamburg City Council, with Feltmann finishing third with 71 votes.

In his election questionnaire to the NYA Times prior the election, Feltmann attended Central High School and has worked as a foreman at William Mueller and Sons since 1974 and a resident of Hamburg since 1979.

Feltmann previously served on the Hamburg Council for a couple of terms in the 1990’s and felt his construction experience would be a boost on the council.

“I feel that it’s time for a change in the City of Hamburg,” he had said back in October prior to the election. “We’re spending more and more money it seems like in this town and we’re getting less and less.”

In other news, council members reviewed a total of 26 delinquent utility bills for the month of December that totaled $3,530.

While some of those delinquent bills may be caused by the holidays in December and people taking time off, City Clerk Jeremy Gruenhagen said the council discussed changing their city code to assess property owners and not renters, a change from their current system of notifying the renter, who is assessed, and the owner every month.

“What most cities have is they bill the renter but list that the home owner is ultimately responsible,” said Gruenhagen, adding that some other cities have changed their billing system as well. “When you start having a lot of problems with the renters, that’s when people look at switching it which it what we’ve run into.”

Also, council members recognized Brian Siewert for his 25 years of service on the Hamburg Fire Department, heard a report from MNSPECT building inspector Kandis Hanson and potential changes to the city’s property maintenance code and accepted a total of $3,700 in donations received from businesses and organizations in 2016.

Looking ahead, Gruenhagen said council members will begin a discussion on the 10-year comprehensive plan, review industrial park plans with the city engineer and review inflow/infiltration plans.

The Hamburg City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

